Milwaukee Youth Coach Charged After Recording Video of Girl Changing

A Milwaukee swim coach has been charged after secretly recording video of a 13-year-old girl as she changed clothes before practice back in December.

Tyler Lustig, 23, was charged on Feb. 7 with invading privacy by use of a surveillance device with a victim younger than 18 and attempting to capture an intimate representation of a victim younger than 18.

Lustig was previously a youth swim coach at the Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center. He is no longer employed there.

According to local police, the recording took place in a utility closet inside Cudahy Middle School, where Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center has rented time for its swim team. On Dec. 21, the girl said she was changing into her swimsuit when she saw a “shiny object” propped up, and discovered it was a cellphone that was recording.

After looking at the video, she saw Lustig placing the phone there. She then deleted the video in a panic, put the phone back where she found it, called her mother, and then went back for the phone but it was gone.

After police were called, Lustig admitted to putting the phone in the storage closet and told them it was his “sick curiosity” that made him do it. He said he had never done something like this before.

“I kind of hate myself right now,” Lustig told police.

He previously competed for the Schroeder YMCA Swim Team and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay as a freshman in 2016-17.

Lustig was added to the U.S. Center for Safesport database in January, and is currently listed with a temporary suspension. USA Swimming confirmed to SwimSwam last month at Lustig was registered with the organization as a full-time coach.