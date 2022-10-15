Piper Enge, Best Breaststroker in Class of 2024, Commits to Texas Longhorns

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Piper Enge, the top breaststroker in the high school class of 2024, has committed to swim for the Texas Longhorns. Enge trains with the Bellevue Club Swim Team in Washington and is the #8-ranked swimming recruit among current high school juniors.

Enge was the 2022 Junior Pan Pac Champion in the 100 meter breaststroke (1:08.58), and also earned a bronze medal in the 200 breaststroke (2:27.93).

She won a trio of USA Swimming Futures Championships earlier in the summer, and was the runner-up at the 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championship – West meet.

Her long course summer best of 1:08.12 from the Pro Swim Series meet in Westmont early in the year, where she dropped three seconds from her lifetime best. That ranked her 8th among Americans across the season in long course.

She became one of the fastest 15-year olds ever in the event.

Enge exploded coming out of the pandemic. As of February 2020, her best time in the 100 yard breaststroke was 1:07.75. In her first swim back, March 2021, she swam 1:03.29, and by the end of that year she had broken a minute.

Best Times in Short Course Yards:

100 free – 51.04

200 free – 1:49.85

100 breast – 59.83

200 breast – 2:09.09

200 IM – 1:58.44

400 IM – 4:18.95

SwimSwam recruiting analyst Jared Anderson says that Enge is the “clear-cut” top breaststroker in the class. She’s the only one who has been under a minute in the 100 yard breaststroke (59.83), and is two seconds better than any other 200 breaststroker in the class (2:09.09).

When Enge joins the Texas women in the fall of 2024, the defending Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby projects to be a junior for the same team. Jacoby, who has been a better long course breaststroker than short course breaststroker to this point of her career, has not yet raced for the Longhorns this fall in her freshman season of collegiate swimming.

Texas junior Anna Elendt, among the favorites to win NCAA titles in both breaststroke events this season, will have either exhausted her eligibility, or will be using her 5th year of eligibility, when Enge arrives in Austin.

Enge is the Texas women’s second verbal commitment in the class of 2024, joining Campbel Chase from Dallas. Like Enge, Campbell is a strong breaststroker (1:02.0) and IMer (1:57.6/4:12.0), though she is a bit better of a sprint freestyler (50.1 personal best in the 100 yard race).

The Texas women placed 2nd at the 2022 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships behind only Virginia’s second consecutive title.

