Piper Enge Becomes Fifth-Fastest 15-Year-Old With Massive 100 Breast Drop

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Bellevue Swim Club’s Piper Enge engineered a massive time drop during the preliminary heats of the women’s 100 breaststroke at the 2022 Pro Swim Series stop in Westmont, launching into the all-time top 10 in the 15-16 age group.

Enge, 15, recorded a time of 1:08.56 to lower her previous best time of 1:11.50 by nearly three seconds and move into 10th all-time in the 15-16 age group. Her old PB, set last July, ranked her outside of the top 100.

All-Time Rankings, Girls’ 15-16 100 Breaststroke (LCM)

Megan Jendrick (Quann), 1:07.05 – 2000 Lydia Jacoby, 1:07.57 – 2020 Zoe Bartel, 1:07.63 – 2017 Rachel Leidel, 1:07.91 – 1997 Allie Raab, 1:07.92 – 2016 Emily Weiss, 1:07.99 – 2017 Ellie Andrews, 1:08.12 – 2019 Anita Richesson (Nall), 1:08.17 – 1992 Kasey Carlson, 1:08.29 – 2008 Piper Enge, 1:08.56 – 2022

Enge’s time also makes her the fifth-fastest 15-year-old ever, with two of the women she’s trailing, Megan Quann (née Jendrick) and Lydia Jacoby, having won Olympic gold in the event.

All-Time Rankings, 15-Year-Old Girls’ 100 Breaststroke (LCM)

Zoe Bartel, 1:07.82 – 2016 Rachel Leidel, 1:07.91 – 1997 Megan Jendrick (Quann), 1:07.94 – 1999 Lydia Jacoby, 1:08.12 – 2019 Piper Enge, 1:08.56 – 2022

While Enge’s drop is significant, the fact that she improved in her first long course meet of the year should come as no surprise. The Bellevue swimming product has made great strides this season in the short course pool, dropping her 100 breast SCY PB down from 1:03.29 to 59.83. That yards time currently ranks her sixth all-time among 15-year-olds and 17th in the 15-16 age group.

Enge also dropped more than six seconds in the short course 200 breast in December at Winter Juniors – West, making her the third-fastest 15-year-old ever and eighth all-time in the 15-16 age group with a time of 2:09.09.

Enge is seeded third for tonight’s final in Westmont, trailing 2020 Olympic medalists Lilly King (1:07.33) and Annie Lazor (1:07.72) while qualifying ahead of Jacoby (1:08.76), the reigning Olympic champion in the event.

Enge is also entered to race the 200 breast (ninth seed), 200 IM (13th) and 400 IM (10th) later in the competition.