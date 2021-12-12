15yo Piper Enge Drops 6.2 Seconds in 200 Breast with 2:09.09, #8 All-Time 15-16

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST
- December 8-11, 2021
- Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- Live Stream
GIRLS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- Meet Record: Alex Walsh – 2:06.02 (2018)
Top 3:
- Emma Weber (TOPS), 17 – 2:09.04
- Piper Enge (BC), 15 – 2:09.09
- Caroline Bricker (COSA), 16 – 2:10.63
Bellevue Club Swim Team 15-year-old Piper Enge got out to the early lead in the A final of the girls 200 breast the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West last night. Enge swam a 1:01.01 on the first 100 of the race, after swimming a personal best of 59.83 in the individual 100 breast on Friday. She led the field by over a second halfway through the race, but University of Denver Hilltoppers 17-year-old Emma Weber ran her down on the back half of the race, ultimately touching Enge out at the finish.
Nonetheless, 2:09.09 marks a massive personal best for the 15-year-old Enge. She entered the meet with a best time of 2:15.33, then clocked a 2:11.23 in prelims, for an improvement of 4.10 seconds. With the swim in finals, Enge blew right through the 2:10 barrier, shedding another 2.14 seconds off her best time from prelims. In total, Enge dropped 6.24 seconds in the 200 breast yesterday.
Enge is now the #3 15-year-old performer in the SCY 200 breast all-time, behind only Caitlin Leverenz (2:08.11) and Alex Walsh (2:08.85). She’s now #8 all-time in the 15-16 age group, despite waking up yesterday morning 2.5 seconds outside the all-time top 100.
Here is a split comparison between Enge’s swim last night, her prelims swim, and her previous best of 2:15.33, which she swam in March of this year:
|Split
|Winter Jr West – Finals
|Winter Jr West – Prelims
|Previous Personal Best – March 2021
|50y
|28.87
|29.09
|30.77
|100y
|32.14
|32.62
|33.63
|150y
|33.71
|34.40
|35.94
|200y
|34.37
|35.12
|34.99
|Final Time
|2:09.09
|2:11.23
|2:15.33
Enge has improved her opening speed greatly since March of this year, and she’s also made enormous progress on the middle 100 of the race in just 9 months.