15yo Piper Enge Drops 6.2 Seconds in 200 Breast with 2:09.09, #8 All-Time 15-16

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

December 8-11, 2021

Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Prelims: 9 am (ET)

Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm

Meet Central

Live Results

Psych Sheets

Live Stream

GIRLS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record: Alex Walsh – 2:06.02 (2018)

Top 3:

Bellevue Club Swim Team 15-year-old Piper Enge got out to the early lead in the A final of the girls 200 breast the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West last night. Enge swam a 1:01.01 on the first 100 of the race, after swimming a personal best of 59.83 in the individual 100 breast on Friday. She led the field by over a second halfway through the race, but University of Denver Hilltoppers 17-year-old Emma Weber ran her down on the back half of the race, ultimately touching Enge out at the finish.

Nonetheless, 2:09.09 marks a massive personal best for the 15-year-old Enge. She entered the meet with a best time of 2:15.33, then clocked a 2:11.23 in prelims, for an improvement of 4.10 seconds. With the swim in finals, Enge blew right through the 2:10 barrier, shedding another 2.14 seconds off her best time from prelims. In total, Enge dropped 6.24 seconds in the 200 breast yesterday.

Enge is now the #3 15-year-old performer in the SCY 200 breast all-time, behind only Caitlin Leverenz (2:08.11) and Alex Walsh (2:08.85). She’s now #8 all-time in the 15-16 age group, despite waking up yesterday morning 2.5 seconds outside the all-time top 100.

Here is a split comparison between Enge’s swim last night, her prelims swim, and her previous best of 2:15.33, which she swam in March of this year:

Split Winter Jr West – Finals Winter Jr West – Prelims Previous Personal Best – March 2021 50y 28.87 29.09 30.77 100y 32.14 32.62 33.63 150y 33.71 34.40 35.94 200y 34.37 35.12 34.99 Final Time 2:09.09 2:11.23 2:15.33

Enge has improved her opening speed greatly since March of this year, and she’s also made enormous progress on the middle 100 of the race in just 9 months.