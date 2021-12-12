Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daniel Diehl Wins East 100 Free in 43.37, Rises to #7 15-16 Performer All-Time

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

BOYS 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

  • Meet Record: Ryan Hoffer – 41.23 (2015)

Podium:

YMCA of Cumberland 16-year-old Daniel Diehl won the boys 100 free at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East last night, swimming a new personal best of 43.37. The 16-year-old entered the meet with a personal best of 43.85, which he had swum in April of this year. He chipped that time in prelims, posting a 43.59, then lowered it again in finals, coming down to 43.37.

With the swim, Diehl is now the #7 performer all-time in the 15-16 boys age group, sitting right behind none other than Caeleb Dressel. Here is the newly-updated all-time top 10 for 15-16 boys in the SCY 100 free:

Rank Time Swimmer
1 42.67 Ryan Hoffer
2 42.87 Jack Alexy
3 42.99 Drew Kibler
4 43.00 Adam Chaney
5 43.10 Sam Hoover
6 43.29 Caeleb Dressel
7 43.37 Daniel Diehl
8 43.48 Evan Croley
9 43.52 Jack Walker
10 43.61 Jack Dolan

Diehl had an excellent week in Greensboro, winning the boys 100 and 200 free, and making the A final in the 50 free, 100 back, and 200 IM. He swam personal bests in all his events, except the 50 free. Here’s a breakdown of Diehl’s times this week versus his previous best times:

Event New Time Previous PB Improvement
100 Free 43.37 43.85 -0.48
200 Free 1:33.68 1:35.99 -2.31
100 Back 47.13 47.39 -0.26
200 IM 1:46.69 1:49.21 -2.52

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!