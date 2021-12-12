Daniel Diehl Wins East 100 Free in 43.37, Rises to #7 15-16 Performer All-Time

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

BOYS 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Meet Record: Ryan Hoffer – 41.23 (2015)

Podium:

YMCA of Cumberland 16-year-old Daniel Diehl won the boys 100 free at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East last night, swimming a new personal best of 43.37. The 16-year-old entered the meet with a personal best of 43.85, which he had swum in April of this year. He chipped that time in prelims, posting a 43.59, then lowered it again in finals, coming down to 43.37.

With the swim, Diehl is now the #7 performer all-time in the 15-16 boys age group, sitting right behind none other than Caeleb Dressel. Here is the newly-updated all-time top 10 for 15-16 boys in the SCY 100 free:

Rank Time Swimmer 1 42.67 Ryan Hoffer 2 42.87 Jack Alexy 3 42.99 Drew Kibler 4 43.00 Adam Chaney 5 43.10 Sam Hoover 6 43.29 Caeleb Dressel 7 43.37 Daniel Diehl 8 43.48 Evan Croley 9 43.52 Jack Walker 10 43.61 Jack Dolan

Diehl had an excellent week in Greensboro, winning the boys 100 and 200 free, and making the A final in the 50 free, 100 back, and 200 IM. He swam personal bests in all his events, except the 50 free. Here’s a breakdown of Diehl’s times this week versus his previous best times: