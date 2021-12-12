Daniel Diehl Wins East 100 Free in 43.37, Rises to #7 15-16 Performer All-Time

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
BOYS 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- Meet Record: Ryan Hoffer – 41.23 (2015)
Podium:
- GOLD: Daniel Diehl (CUY) – 43.37
- SILVER: Andres Dupont Cabrera (BSS) – 43.68
- BRONZE: Kaii Winkler (EA) – 43.71
YMCA of Cumberland 16-year-old Daniel Diehl won the boys 100 free at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East last night, swimming a new personal best of 43.37. The 16-year-old entered the meet with a personal best of 43.85, which he had swum in April of this year. He chipped that time in prelims, posting a 43.59, then lowered it again in finals, coming down to 43.37.
With the swim, Diehl is now the #7 performer all-time in the 15-16 boys age group, sitting right behind none other than Caeleb Dressel. Here is the newly-updated all-time top 10 for 15-16 boys in the SCY 100 free:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|1
|42.67
|Ryan Hoffer
|2
|42.87
|Jack Alexy
|3
|42.99
|Drew Kibler
|4
|43.00
|Adam Chaney
|5
|43.10
|Sam Hoover
|6
|43.29
|Caeleb Dressel
|7
|43.37
|Daniel Diehl
|8
|43.48
|Evan Croley
|9
|43.52
|Jack Walker
|10
|43.61
|Jack Dolan
Diehl had an excellent week in Greensboro, winning the boys 100 and 200 free, and making the A final in the 50 free, 100 back, and 200 IM. He swam personal bests in all his events, except the 50 free. Here’s a breakdown of Diehl’s times this week versus his previous best times:
|Event
|New Time
|Previous PB
|Improvement
|100 Free
|43.37
|43.85
|-0.48
|200 Free
|1:33.68
|1:35.99
|-2.31
|100 Back
|47.13
|47.39
|-0.26
|200 IM
|1:46.69
|1:49.21
|-2.52