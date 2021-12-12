Speedo Winter Junior Championships: Day 4 Combined East/West Results

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST
- December 8-11, 2021
- Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
DAY 4 COMBINED RESULTS – GIRLS
Above, you’ll find PDFs of the combined results for boys and girls at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships. Please note, these results are taking each swimmer’s fastest time of the day, regardless of whether it was swum in prelims or finals. Today’s combined results also include time trials results. The 100 free results also include lead-off legs from the 400 free relays.
Day 4 Highlights:
- Katie Grimes shattered the girls 1605 free meet record by 22 seconds at the West meet tonight. She’s now the #2 15-16 girl all-time, behind only Katie Ledecky. In the same race, 14-year-old Sandpiper of Nevada teammate Claire Weinstein broke the 13-14 girls NAG.
- 14-year-old Thomas Heilman won the boys 200 fly at the East meet, breaking his 14th 13-14 boys NAG in the past 11 days.
- The West meet continued to be the faster site on Day 4. West swimmers swept the combined podium (top 3) in the girls 1650 free, boys 1650 free, and boys 100 free.
- Zhier Fan scratched the first 3 days of the meet. Today, he raced, and blew away the field from both the East and West meets in the boys 200 breast.