Watch: Day 4 Race Videos from Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West

Speedo Winter Junior Championships: Day 4 Combined East/West Results The West meet continued to be the faster site on Day 4. West swimmers swept the combined podium (top 3) in the girls 1650 free, boys 1650 free, & boys 100 FR

Katie Grimes Demolishes Meet Record with 15:34.74 1650, #2 All-Time 15-16 Girls With the swim of 15:34.74, Grimes is now #2 all-time in the 15-16 age group, and the #2 all-time 15-year-old, sitting behind only Katie Ledecky in both cases