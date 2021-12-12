Watch: Race Videos from Day 4 of the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East

Speedo Winter Junior Championships: Day 4 Combined East/West Results The West meet continued to be the faster site on Day 4. West swimmers swept the combined podium (top 3) in the girls 1650 free, boys 1650 free, & boys 100 FR

Thomas Heilman Swims 1:42.77 200 Fly to Break 14th 13-14 Boys NAG in 11 Days Heilman was faster on all 4 50s tonight than he was this morning, with the biggest improvement coming on 50 #3 (0.55 seconds).