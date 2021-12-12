Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch: Race Videos from Day 4 of the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

SATURDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

Here are the A finals race videos from day 4 of the Speedo Winter Junior Championships East meet. To B finals videos and others, visit USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

GIRLS 1650 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

  • Meet Record: Gabrielle Kopenski – 15:56.39 (2014)

Podium:

 

BOYS 1650 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

  • Meet Record: Michael Brinegar – 14:37.71 (2017)

Podium:

  • GOLD: Liam Custer (SYS) – 15:07.41
  • SILVER: Luke Corey (NAAC) – 15:16.98
  • BRONZE: Isaac Lee (MMST) – 15:21.25

GIRLS 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

  • Meet Record: Katharine Berkoff – 1:50.16 (2018)

Podium:

BOYS 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

  • Meet Record: Jacob Pebley – 1:40.79 (2011)

Podium:

GIRLS 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

  • Meet Record: Abbey Weitzeil – 46.29 (2014)

Podium:

BOYS 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

  • Meet Record: Ryan Hoffer – 41.23 (2015)

Podium:

GIRLS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

  • Meet Record: Alex Walsh – 2:06.02 (2018)

Podium:

BOYS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

  • Meet Record: Josh Matheny – 1:52.12 (2019)

Podium:

GIRLS 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

  • Meet Record: Regan Smith – 1:51.24 (2018)

Podium:

BOYS 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

  • Meet Record: Luca Urlando – 1:40.91 (2018)

Podium:

Watch Thomas Heilman break his 14th NAG in the past 11 days.

GIRLS 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

  • Meet Record: SwimMAC Carolina – 3:16.62 (2015)

Podium:

  • GOLD: Carmel Swim Club – 3:17.25
  • SILVER: Phoenix Swimming – 3:20.06
  • BRONZE: New Albany Aquatic Club – 3:22.63

BOYS 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

  • Meet Record: Bolles School Sharks – 2:55.89 (2012)

Podium:

  • GOLD: Bolles School Sharks – 2:56.11
  • SILVER: SwimMAC Carolina – 2:56.70
  • BRONZE: New Albany Aquatic Club – 2:56.94

0
