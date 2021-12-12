Watch: Race Videos from Day 4 of the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
Here are the A finals race videos from day 4 of the Speedo Winter Junior Championships East meet. To B finals videos and others, visit USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
GIRLS 1650 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS
- Meet Record: Gabrielle Kopenski – 15:56.39 (2014)
Podium:
- GOLD: Michaela Mattes (SYS) – 16:06.56
- SILVER: Maddie Waggoner (JW) – 16:08.75
- BRONZE: Emma Hastings (ECA) – 16:25.62
BOYS 1650 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS
- Meet Record: Michael Brinegar – 14:37.71 (2017)
Podium:
- GOLD: Liam Custer (SYS) – 15:07.41
- SILVER: Luke Corey (NAAC) – 15:16.98
- BRONZE: Isaac Lee (MMST) – 15:21.25
GIRLS 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- Meet Record: Katharine Berkoff – 1:50.16 (2018)
Podium:
- GOLD: Jo Jo Ramey (FAST) – 1:52.42
- SILVER: Rye Ulett (DYNA) – 1:53.04
- BRONZE: Sophie Brison (DYNA) – 1:53.29
BOYS 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- Meet Record: Jacob Pebley – 1:40.79 (2011)
Podium:
- GOLD: Baylor Nelson (MAC) – 1:41.89
- SILVER: Jonny Marshall (FAST) – 1:41.99
- BRONZE: Sam Powe (MCC) – 1:42.37
GIRLS 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- Meet Record: Abbey Weitzeil – 46.29 (2014)
Podium:
- GOLD: Anna Moesch (UN-NJ) – 47.90
- SILVER: Erika Pelaez (EA) – 48.62
- BRONZE: Katherine Helms (MAKO) – 48.84
BOYS 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- Meet Record: Ryan Hoffer – 41.23 (2015)
Podium:
- GOLD: Daniel Diehl (CUY) – 43.37
- SILVER: Andres Dupont Cabrera (BSS) – 43.68
- BRONZE: Kaii Winkler (EA) – 43.71
GIRLS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- Meet Record: Alex Walsh – 2:06.02 (2018)
Podium:
- GOLD: Grace Rainey (MAC) – 2:10.23
- SILVER: Gracie Weyant (SYS) – 2:11.98
- BRONZE: Avery Klamforth (MAC) – 2:12.63
BOYS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- Meet Record: Josh Matheny – 1:52.12 (2019)
Podium:
- GOLD: Baylor Nelson (MAC) – 1:54.83
- SILVER: Matthew Lucky (MAC) – 1:55.94
- BRONZE: Will Heck (BSS) – 1:57.24
GIRLS 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS
- Meet Record: Regan Smith – 1:51.24 (2018)
Podium:
- GOLD: Alex Shackell (CSC) – 1:54.26
- SILVER: Hannah Bellard (CW) – 1:55.23
- BRONZE: Bella Answeeney (TV) – 1:57.34
BOYS 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS
- Meet Record: Luca Urlando – 1:40.91 (2018)
Podium:
- GOLD: Thomas Heilman (CA) – 1:42.77
- SILVER: Carl Bloebaum (RAYS) – 1:42.94
- BRONZE: Gibson Holmes (RAYS) – 1:42.95
Watch Thomas Heilman break his 14th NAG in the past 11 days.
GIRLS 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS
- Meet Record: SwimMAC Carolina – 3:16.62 (2015)
Podium:
- GOLD: Carmel Swim Club – 3:17.25
- SILVER: Phoenix Swimming – 3:20.06
- BRONZE: New Albany Aquatic Club – 3:22.63
BOYS 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS
- Meet Record: Bolles School Sharks – 2:55.89 (2012)
Podium:
- GOLD: Bolles School Sharks – 2:56.11
- SILVER: SwimMAC Carolina – 2:56.70
- BRONZE: New Albany Aquatic Club – 2:56.94