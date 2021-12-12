Claire Weinstein Drops 37 Seconds to Break 13-14 Record in 1650 Free

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

December 8-11, 2021

Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Prelims: 9 am (ET)

Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm

14-year old Claire Weinstein dropped 37 seconds to shatter the 13-14 National Age Group Record in the 1650 yard freestyle on Saturday, the final day of a thrilling Speedo Winter Junior Championships meet in Austin.

She finished 2nd in the race in 15:52.84, which took a second-and-a-half off the old National Age Group Record of 15:54.46 that was set by Becca Mann in 2012 at the Minneapolis Grand Prix.

At only 14 years old, Weinstein hasn’t swum this race many times in her still-young swimming career, and none since her late-summer move to train with the Sandpipers of Nevada, which has emerged as the best distance club in the country for female athletes. Her most recent swim came in February, while still living in New York, where she swam 16:29.20. That was her previous best time in the event.

Splits Comparison:

Claire Weinstein Becca Mann Claire Weinstein New Record Old Record Previous PB 100 55.34 55.34 55.57 200 57.61 58.23 58.69 300 57.91 58.24 59.12 400 58.03 58.56 59.13 500 58.27 57.91 59.77 600 58.39 58.20 60.01 700 58.57 58.03 60.27 800 57.88 58.07 59.92 900 57.66 58.29 60.21 1000 57.45 58.18 60.53 1100 57.57 58.21 60.7 1200 58.00 58.33 60.92 1300 58.36 57.81 61.06 1400 58.52 57.87 61.37 1500 58.26 57.68 61.25 1600 58.01 57.63 61.11 1650 (50-yard split) 27.02 27.88 29.57 Final Time 15:52.84 15:54.46 16:29.20

Weinstein was aggressive at the start of the race en route to her new record-setting swim. She split 1:52.95 at the 200, which already had her a second-and-a-half ahead of Mann’s record-setting pace.

The list behind Mann includes some fairly-old swims.

Top 6 All-Time, Girls 13-14 1650 Yard Freestyle

Claire Weinstein, Sandpipers of Nevada, 2021 – 15:52.84 Becca Mann, Clearwater Aquatic Team, 2012 – 15:54.46 Tiffany Cohen, 1981 – 15:54.86 Sippy Woodhead, 1978 – 15:55.15 Gabrielle Kopenski, Texas Ford Aquatics, 2014 – 15:56.39 Katie Ledecky, NCAP, 2012 – 15:59.35

The only swimmer who has been closest to this record in the last 5 years is Weinstein’s teammate and training partner Katie Grimes, who swam a 16:05.03 in 2020. Grimes won Saturday’s final in a new Winter Junior Championships record of 15:34.72. That is the #2 all-time swim in the 15-16 age group behind only the fastest female distance swimmer ever, Katie Ledecky. Ledecky swam 15:15 in the 15-16 age group, which is still faster than anybody not named Katie Ledecky has been at any age.