Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

December 8-11, 2021

Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Prelims: 9 am (ET)

Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm

SATURDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

The final session of the Speedo Winter Junior Championships is here, and with it we’ll see timed finals of the 1650 free, and finals of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. Tonight’s relay is the 400 freestyle.

Things should be out to a fast start tonight, as the fastest heat of the women’s 1650 will feature Sandpipers of Nevada Katie Grimes, Claire Weinstein, and Paige Kuwata. Hayden Miller (Cypress Fairbank) is also in the mix, after posting a 4:40 500 free on Thursday.

Katie Grimes will also be competing in the A final of the girls 200 back, where Phoenix Swim Club’s Kennedy Noble posted the top time of the morning. Irvine Novaquatics’ Teagan O’Dell swam a personal best of 1:54.38 in prelims, and based off her LCM performances this summer, she may have an even bigger swim in the tank for tonight.

Rather than racing in the mile tonight, Olympic Silver medalist Bella Sims (Sandpipers of Nevada) is racing the girls 100 free and 200 fly. Sims is facing an uphill battle in the 100 free, after finishing 6th this morning. Leah Hayes is the top seed in finals, after clocking the only :48 of the morning. Claire Weinstein will also be in the A final of the 100 free, after racing the mile. In the 200 fly, Sims is looking at a showdown with Justina Kozan.

GIRLS 1650 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

Meet Record: Gabrielle Kopenski – 15:56.39 (2014)

BOYS 1650 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

Meet Record: Michael Brinegar – 14:37.71 (2017)

GIRLS 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record: Katharine Berkoff – 1:50.16 (2018)

BOYS 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record: Jacob Pebley – 1:40.79 (2011)

GIRLS 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Meet Record: Abbey Weitzeil – 46.29 (2014)

BOYS 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Meet Record: Ryan Hoffer – 41.23 (2015)

GIRLS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record: Alex Walsh – 2:06.02 (2018)

BOYS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record: Josh Matheny – 1:52.12 (2019)

GIRLS 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Meet Record: Regan Smith – 1:51.24 (2018)

BOYS 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS