Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

SATURDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

The final session of the Speedo Winter Junior Championships is here, and with it we’ll see the fastest heat of the 1650 free, and finals of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. Tonight’s relay will be the 400 freestyle.

Sarasota Sharks 17-year-old Liam Custer is the top seed in the boys 1650 free, and he’s entered just 0.15 seconds off the meet record held by Michael Brinegar. At just 17 years old, Custer sits 3.5 seconds off the 17-18 NAG of 14:34.36, which is held by PJ Ransford.

After a huge prelims performance, Dynamo Swim Club earned 4 spots in the girls 200 back A final. Dynamo will be represented in lanes 4, 5, 6, and 8. Rye Ulett leads the way, both as the top swimmer from this morning, and the swimmer with the fastest personal best in the field. Ulett’s best of 1:51.84 isn’t too far off the meet record.

SwimMAC’s Baylor Nelson will be going up against teammate Caleb Maldari and MCC’s Sam Powe in the boys 200 back. Nelson has been swimming well all week, but this race is still anyone’s to win tonight.

After crushing the boys 13-14 NAG in the 200 fly this morning, Cavalier Aquatics’ Thomas Heilman is on the hunt for his 14th NAG record in the past 11 days. Not only did Heilman break the record, he led the field this morning by a substantial margin. However, SwimAtlanta’s Sebastien Sergile should present a challenge to Heilman tonight.

We should also be in for a fun race in the girls 200 fly, where the on-fire Alex Shackell (Carmel Swim Club) and fastest seed Hannah Bellard (Club Wolverine) will go at it.

GIRLS 1650 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

Meet Record: Gabrielle Kopenski – 15:56.39 (2014)

Podium:

This was as good a battle as you could hope for in a mile. Sarasota Sharks’ Michaela Mattes and Jersey Wahoos’ Maddie Waggoner virtually swam stroke-for-stroke the entire way through the 16-minute race. Waggoner and Mattes quickly established themselves as leaders in the fastest heat, and by the 500 mark, it was clear this race was between them. Though Waggoner officially led for the vast majority of the race, it appeared the lead had changed countless times.

At around the 1000 mark, it looked like Waggoner was about to pull away, but Mattes responded, and held steady, staying with Waggoner. She then pulled back even with Waggoner, and the pair were splitting within 0.10 seconds off each other on the final handful of 50s.

Mattes made her move with about 100 yards left, and started pulling away slightly. Then the final 50 came, and the 16-year-old found another, final gear. She managed to out-split Waggoner by 1.88 seconds on the final 50.

Both girls swam huge personal bests tonight. For Mattes, the swam was a best time by 17.64 seconds. She’s also now #27 all-time in the 15-16 age group. Waggoner dropped 10.82 seconds with her swim, landing herself at #76 all-time in the 17-18 age group.

BOYS 1650 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

Meet Record: Michael Brinegar – 14:37.71 (2017)

GIRLS 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record: Katharine Berkoff – 1:50.16 (2018)

BOYS 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record: Jacob Pebley – 1:40.79 (2011)

GIRLS 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Meet Record: Abbey Weitzeil – 46.29 (2014)

BOYS 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Meet Record: Ryan Hoffer – 41.23 (2015)

GIRLS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record: Alex Walsh – 2:06.02 (2018)

BOYS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record: Josh Matheny – 1:52.12 (2019)

GIRLS 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Meet Record: Regan Smith – 1:51.24 (2018)

BOYS 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS