Heilman Obliterates 200 Fly NAG, His 13th in 11 Days

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

BOYS 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

Meet Record: Luca Urlando – 1:40.91 (2018)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Thomas Heilman broke yet another National Age Group Record in the 200 fly, his 13th in 11 days.

Heilman crushed the 13-14 NAG with his time of 1:43.97. He crushed Michael Andrew’s record of 1:45.39, set back in 2014. Heilman’s time ranks him first heading into Saturday’s finals, ahead of Sebastien Sergile and Gibson Holmes.

Heilman’s Splits Andrew’s Splits 23.38 22.97 26.79 26.47 27.07 27.40 26.73 28.55

Though Heilman began his race a little slower than Andrew, he was better able to hold on through the end, swimming a faster back-half than Andrew. He also has finals to try and lower his time even more.

Heilman has been on a tear the past couple of weeks. If breaking 13 NAGs in under two weeks isn’t a record, then it’s got to be close. Notably, he received a DFS (declared false start) in the 100 free and was disqualified, so his only chance at a NAG today came in the 200 fly, unless he leads off the 400 free relay and gets another chance at the 100.