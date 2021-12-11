Heilman Obliterates 200 Fly NAG, His 13th in 11 Days

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
BOYS 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS
- Meet Record: Luca Urlando – 1:40.91 (2018)
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Thomas Heilman (CA) – 1:43.97
- Sebastien Sergile (SA) – 1:45.70
- Gibson Holmes (RAYS) – 1:45.83
- Aaron Shackell (CSC) – 1:45.87
- Carl Bloebaum (RAYS) – 1:45.99
- Henry McFadden (JW) – 1:46.61
- Tate Bacon (UN-NC) – 1:46.77
- Liam Custer (SYS) – 1:47.02
Thomas Heilman broke yet another National Age Group Record in the 200 fly, his 13th in 11 days.
Heilman crushed the 13-14 NAG with his time of 1:43.97. He crushed Michael Andrew’s record of 1:45.39, set back in 2014. Heilman’s time ranks him first heading into Saturday’s finals, ahead of Sebastien Sergile and Gibson Holmes.
|Heilman’s Splits
|Andrew’s Splits
|23.38
|22.97
|26.79
|26.47
|27.07
|27.40
|26.73
|28.55
Though Heilman began his race a little slower than Andrew, he was better able to hold on through the end, swimming a faster back-half than Andrew. He also has finals to try and lower his time even more.
Heilman has been on a tear the past couple of weeks. If breaking 13 NAGs in under two weeks isn’t a record, then it’s got to be close. Notably, he received a DFS (declared false start) in the 100 free and was disqualified, so his only chance at a NAG today came in the 200 fly, unless he leads off the 400 free relay and gets another chance at the 100.
literally insane splits…. imagine having the energy to come home faster on the last 50 than your second 50 lmao