Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

SATURDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The final day of the Speedo Winter Junior Championships is here. This morning’s prelims session will feature the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. The 1650 free will be competed starting this afternoon, and it will be a timed finals event, as always.

Rye Ulett (Dynamo Swim Club) enters the girls 200 back 1.68 seconds off Katharine Berkoff’s meet record. It would take a big swim to get that record, but we’ll definitely be on record watch tonight. Eagle Aquatics’ Erika Pelaez is the top seed in the girls 100 free by half a second, giving her a comfortable margin of a lead heading into the event.

Similarly, SwimMAC’s Grace Rainey is the top seed in the girls 200 breast this morning by over 2 seconds. Rainey will be out to break 2:10 for the first time today. Club Wolverine’s Hannah Bellard holds the top spot in the girls 200 fly.

Flood Aquatics 17-year-old Josh Zuchowski enters the boys 200 back just 0.89 seconds off Jacob Pebley’s meet record. Spartan Aquatic Club’s Kamal Muhammad is the top seed in the 100 free with his time of 43.48.

SwimMAC’s Baylor Nelson, who has been on fire this week in Greensboro, is slated to race the boys 200 breast, where he’s the top seed. SwimAtlanta’s Sebastien Sergile is the top seed in the boys 200 fly.

14-year-old Thomas Heilman will be racing in the 100 free and 200 fly this morning, so we’ll see if he can take down even more NAG records today.

GIRLS 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: Katharine Berkoff – 1:50.16 (2018)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Dynamo Swim Club was all over these prelims, earning 4 of the 8 spots in the A final. Rye Ulett, the top seed, led the field this morning comfortably, despite being 2.3 seconds off her personal best. Fellow Dynamo teammates Catie Choate, Sophie Brison, and Kyla Maloney all finished in the top 8 as well. For Choate and Maloney, the swims were personal bests. Choate dropped nearly 2 seconds with her 1:55.43 this morning.

Jo Jo Ramey, a Fishers Area Swimming Tigers 16-year-old, also swam a personal best to qualify for the A final. Ramey had a highly success LCM season in 2021, getting down to 2:08.90 in the LCM 200 back. Given that, we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on Ramey tonight, as well as Carmel Swim Club’s Berit Berglund, who’s been swimming very well this week.

BOYS 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: Jacob Pebley – 1:40.79 (2011)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

SwimMAC 16-year-old Caleb Maldari swam a personal best by 1.61 seconds to grab the top seed for tonight’s A final. Josh Zuchowski, who was the top seed coming into this morning, swam a 1:45.48, 3.8 seconds off his personal best, finishing 13th to qualify for the B final. Maldari displayed excellent closing speed this morning, posting a 25.71 on the final 50 of the race, which was the only sub-26 split on the final 50 in the field.

Maldari will have his hands full tonight, however, even without Zuchowski in the mix. Sam Powe finished 2nd this morning, but his entry time was still faster than Maldari swam this morning. Similarly, Baylor Nelson, who has been shedding time all week, is the #3 seed, and has been a 1:43 before.

SwimAtlanta’s Ben Irwin and Dynamo’s Owen Mcdonald both clocked huge personal bests to make it into the top 8. Irwin took nearly 2.5 seconds off his previous best to post the 4th-fastest time of the morning, while McDonald dropped just under 2 seconds to finish 5th.

Fishers Area Swimming Tigers 17-year-old Jonny Marshall also had a big drop, improving by 2.64 seconds to grab the 8th seed for tonight’s A final.

GIRLS 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: Abbey Weitzeil – 46.29 (2014)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

BOYS 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: Ryan Hoffer – 41.23 (2015)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Daniel Diehl (CUY) – 43.59 Kaii Winkler (EA) – 43.68 Kamal Muhammad (SPAC) – 43.74 Andres Dupont Cabrera (BSS) – 43.92 Sebastien Sergile (SA) – 44.00 Ben Denman-Grimm (MAKO) – 44.09 Lucca Battaglini (UN-NC) – 44.23 Spencer Arnou-Rhees (NAAC) – 44.37

GIRLS 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: Alex Walsh – 2:06.02 (2018)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

BOYS 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: Josh Matheny – 1:52.12 (2019)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

GIRLS 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

Meet Record: Regan Smith – 1:51.24 (2018)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

BOYS 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

Meet Record: Luca Urlando – 1:40.91 (2018)

Top 8 Qualifiers: