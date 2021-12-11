Kaii Winkler Drops 0.32 In 100 Free, Is Now #5 15-Year-Old All Time

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

BOYS 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: Ryan Hoffer – 41.23 (2015)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

The Saturday prelims of the East Winter Junior Championships are already heating up, with Kaii Winkler becoming the fifth-fastest 15-year-old of all time in the event.

Winkler swam the 100 in 43.68, coming in second in prelims after Daniel Diehl’s 43.59. Winkler’s previous personal best was 44.00. The Eagle Aquatics swimmer split the race in 21.06/22.62. Winkler’s time defeats Diehl’s best time from when he was 15.

Top 10 15-Year-Olds in the 100 Free (SCY)

1. Ryan Hoffer, Scottsdale Aquatic Club, 2013: 43.13

2. Jack Alexy, Somerset Hills YMCA, 2018: 43.44

3. Jack Walker, SwimMAC Carolina, 2016: 43.52

4. Jack Dolan, Rockwood Swim Club, 2016: 43.61

5. Kaii Winkler, Eagle Aquatics, 2021: 43.68

6. Daniel Diehl, Unattached, 2021: 43.85

7. Andrei Minakov, Terrapins Swim Team, 2017: 43.94

T-8. Adam Chaney, Unattached, 2018: 44.26

T-8. Grant House, Unattached, 2014: 44.26

10. Caeleb Dressel, Bolles School Sharks, 2011: 44.27

Winkler previously held the No. 7 spot with his time of 44.00 from the 2021 Florida FHSAA Class 1 Swimming Championships.

The current 15-16 National Age Group record stands at 42.67, held by Ryan Hoffer from 2014. Winkler’s time would rank him 16th all-time in the age group overall.

Rounding out the podium heading into Saturday’s finals, behind Diehl and Winkler, is Kamal Muhammad of Spartan Aquatics, who swam the 100 in 43.74.