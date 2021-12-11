Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

December 8-11, 2021

Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Prelims: 9 am (ET)

Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm

SATURDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEETS – BOYS

The final day of the Speedo Winter Junior Championships is here. This morning’s prelims session will feature the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. The 1650 free will be competed starting this afternoon, and it will be a timed finals event, as always.

In a stacked girls 200 back, Kennedy Noble holds the top seed at 1:51.91. She’ll have plenty of competition on her hands, though, as Teagan O’Dell will be racing next to her this morning, and Katie Grimes and Justina Kozan are in the preceding heat.

Justina Kozan is set to race the girls 100 free after the 200 back. Leah Hayes is the top seed in the 100 free this morning with her personal best of 48.34. Bella Sims and Lucy Bell are also slated to race the 100 this morning.

The girls 200 breast brings us another showdown between Emma Weber and Aubree Brouwer. Weber edged out Brouwer in the 100 breast last night, and is the top seed this morning. Caroline Bricker is seed 3rd, less than a second behind Weber in 1st.

Lucy Bell and Bella Sims are set to go at it again in a fly race. Bell holds the top seed in the girls 200 fly this morning, while Sims is the 3rd seed. Justina Kozan, who would be swimming her 3rd race, is seeded 2nd.

Keaton Jones is the top seed in the boys 200 back, and 100 back champion Nick Simons comes in at #2. 50 free champ Quintin McCarty is back in action in the 100 free, where Alex McMahon is the top seed. Nate Germonprez, who’s swum several personal bests this week, is also in the mix. Maximus Williamson is set to race in the fastest heat this morning as well.

Zhier Fan is slated to race the boys 200 breast, where he’s the top seed. Fan had scratched his events earlier in the meet, but didn’t scratch this morning, indicating he’ll race. Conor McKenna is the top seed in the boys 200 fly, and he’ll have to go up against 100 fly champ Ilya Kharun.

GIRLS 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: Katharine Berkoff – 1:50.16 (2018)

BOYS 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: Jacob Pebley – 1:40.79 (2011)

GIRLS 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: Abbey Weitzeil – 46.29 (2014)

BOYS 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: Ryan Hoffer – 41.23 (2015)

GIRLS 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: Alex Walsh – 2:06.02 (2018)

BOYS 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: Josh Matheny – 1:52.12 (2019)

GIRLS 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

Meet Record: Regan Smith – 1:51.24 (2018)

BOYS 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

Meet Record: Luca Urlando – 1:40.91 (2018)

