Katie Grimes Demolishes Meet Record with 15:34.74 1650, #2 All-Time 15-16 Girls

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST
- December 8-11, 2021
- Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
GIRLS 1650 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS
Meet Record: Gabrielle Kopenski – 15:56.39 (2014)
Top 3:
- Katie Grimes (SAND), 15 – 15:34.74
- Claire Weinstein (SAND), 14 – 15:52.84
- Hayden Miller (CFSU), 17 – 16:02.22
15-year-old Sandpipers of Nevada Olympian Katie Grimes unleashed in the girls 1650 free at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships West meet tonight, absolutely obliterating the meet record of 15:56.39, which had stood for 7 years. With the swim of 15:34.74, Grimes is now #2 all-time in the 15-16 age group, and the #2 all-time 15-year-old, sitting behind only Katie Ledecky in both instances.
Here is the updated all-time top 5 in the girls 15-16 SCY 1650 freestyle:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|1
|15:15.17
|Katie Ledecky
|2
|15:34.74
|Katie Grimes
|3
|15:40.89
|Kate Ziegler
|4
|15:45.33
|Becca Mann
|5
|15:46.54
|Tiffany Cohen
Grimes has a lot of work to do in order to catch Ledecky’s record, but the silver lining is that she has over a year to do so. Grimes is also the #2 15-year-old of all-time, behind Katie Ledecky‘s 15-year-old top time of 15:28.36.
|Split
|Katie Grimes 2021 SPEEDO Winter JR Champs – West
|Katie Ledecky 2012 Winter Nationals (15yo)
|Katie Ledecky 2013 Winter Nationals – 15-16 NAG (16yo)
|100y
|53.54
|52.53
|52.55
|200y
|57.06
|55.99
|55.71
|300y
|57.23
|56.64
|55.57
|400y
|57.45
|56.92
|55.74
|500y
|57.50
|56.74
|55.78
|600y
|57.07
|56.55
|55.66
|700y
|57.18
|56.94
|55.82
|800y
|57.20
|56.37
|55.67
|900y
|56.84
|56.88
|55.74
|1000y
|56.82
|56.79
|55.98
|1100y
|56.70
|57.25
|55.84
|1200y
|56.86
|56.88
|55.70
|1300y
|56.80
|56.65
|55.69
|1400y
|56.93
|56.26
|55.67
|1500y
|57.01
|56.04
|55.88
|1600y
|55.78
|56.14
|55.61
|1650y
|26.75
|26.79
|26.56
|Final Time
|15:34.74
|15:28.36
|15:15.17
The most striking part of Katie Ledecky‘s NAG swim is just how consistently she swam her pace. Throwing out the initial 100, Ledecky kept all of her remaining 100 splits between 55.57 and 55.98, a range of just 0.41 seconds. Compare that swim to her 15:28 from a year earlier. When comparing Grimes’ race tonight to this pair of Ledecky swims, we can see the difference in racing style. Grimes was out slower, and settled into a slower pace earlier in the race, then gradually brought the pace down a little as the race progressed. On the other hand, Ledecky’s racing style is more that of finding her pace as soon as she can, then maintaining it as long as possible.
What a meet!
1650 is yards (y) swim BTW 🙂
She will topple KL next year in 1500 free.