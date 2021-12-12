Katie Grimes Demolishes Meet Record with 15:34.74 1650, #2 All-Time 15-16 Girls

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

December 8-11, 2021

Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Prelims: 9 am (ET)

Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm

GIRLS 1650 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

Meet Record: Gabrielle Kopenski – 15:56.39 (2014)

Top 3:

15-year-old Sandpipers of Nevada Olympian Katie Grimes unleashed in the girls 1650 free at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships West meet tonight, absolutely obliterating the meet record of 15:56.39, which had stood for 7 years. With the swim of 15:34.74, Grimes is now #2 all-time in the 15-16 age group, and the #2 all-time 15-year-old, sitting behind only Katie Ledecky in both instances.

Here is the updated all-time top 5 in the girls 15-16 SCY 1650 freestyle:

Rank Time Swimmer 1 15:15.17 Katie Ledecky 2 15:34.74 Katie Grimes 3 15:40.89 Kate Ziegler 4 15:45.33 Becca Mann 5 15:46.54 Tiffany Cohen

Grimes has a lot of work to do in order to catch Ledecky’s record, but the silver lining is that she has over a year to do so. Grimes is also the #2 15-year-old of all-time, behind Katie Ledecky‘s 15-year-old top time of 15:28.36.

Split Katie Grimes 2021 SPEEDO Winter JR Champs – West Katie Ledecky 2012 Winter Nationals (15yo) Katie Ledecky 2013 Winter Nationals – 15-16 NAG (16yo) 100y 53.54 52.53 52.55 200y 57.06 55.99 55.71 300y 57.23 56.64 55.57 400y 57.45 56.92 55.74 500y 57.50 56.74 55.78 600y 57.07 56.55 55.66 700y 57.18 56.94 55.82 800y 57.20 56.37 55.67 900y 56.84 56.88 55.74 1000y 56.82 56.79 55.98 1100y 56.70 57.25 55.84 1200y 56.86 56.88 55.70 1300y 56.80 56.65 55.69 1400y 56.93 56.26 55.67 1500y 57.01 56.04 55.88 1600y 55.78 56.14 55.61 1650y 26.75 26.79 26.56 Final Time 15:34.74 15:28.36 15:15.17

The most striking part of Katie Ledecky‘s NAG swim is just how consistently she swam her pace. Throwing out the initial 100, Ledecky kept all of her remaining 100 splits between 55.57 and 55.98, a range of just 0.41 seconds. Compare that swim to her 15:28 from a year earlier. When comparing Grimes’ race tonight to this pair of Ledecky swims, we can see the difference in racing style. Grimes was out slower, and settled into a slower pace earlier in the race, then gradually brought the pace down a little as the race progressed. On the other hand, Ledecky’s racing style is more that of finding her pace as soon as she can, then maintaining it as long as possible.