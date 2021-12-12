GSCY 16-Year-Old Anna Moesch Blasts 47.90 100 Free, #6 All-Time 15-16 Girls

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

GIRLS 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Meet Record: Abbey Weitzeil – 46.29 (2014)

Podium:

Unattached Greater Somerset County Y 16-year-old Anna Moesch had an excellent meet in Greensboro this week, winning the girls 50 free, 200 free, and 100 free, all in huge personal bests. Tonight, it was the 100 free, and it was Moesch’s best race of the meet. She entered the meet with a personal best of 49.73 from 2019, then swam a 48.39 in prelims to post the top time. In finals, she clocked a 47.90, meaning she not only broke 49 for the first time today, she broke 48 as well.

Moesch swam a tight race tonight as well, going out in 23.12, and coming home in 24.78, marking a difference of just 1.66 seconds between her 50 splits. With the 47.90, Moesch is now the #6 performer all-time in the 15-16 age group, and just the 6th 15-16 girls swimmer to break 48 seconds. The 15-16 NAG was set in June of 2020 by Claire Curzan – 47.23.

Here is the updated all-time top 10 in the 15-16 girls SCY 100 free:

Rank Time Swimmer 1 47.23 Claire Curzan 2 47.49 Gretchen Walsh 3 47.73 Simone Manuel 4 47.80 Dagny Knutson 5 47.88 Izzy Ivey 6 47.90 Anna Moesch 7 48.11 Amy Tang 8 48.13 Lia Neal 9 48.14 Stanzi Moseley 10 48.20 Micayla Cronk

Moesch had a phenomenal meet this week, establishing new lifetime bests in 5 events. Here is a summary of Moesch’s personal bests from this meet:

Event Previous Best Time New Best Time 50 Free 22.83 22.33 100 Free 49.73 47.90 200 Free 1:49.65 1:45.87 200 IM 2:04.32 2:02.55 400 IM 4:21.23 4:18.81

Moesch is currently a sophomore in high school.