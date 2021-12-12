Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Thomas Heilman Swims 1:42.77 200 Fly to Break 14th 13-14 Boys NAG in 11 Days

Comments: 5

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

BOYS 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

  • Meet Record: Luca Urlando – 1:40.91 (2018)

Podium:

He did it. Thomas Heilman managed to lower the boys 13-14 200 fly NAG he set this morning at tonight’s final. After swimming the fastest time of the morning, Heilman looked like he was in trouble over the first half of the race. Mason Manta Rays Carl Bloebaum was out much faster, and it appeared Heilman wouldn’t win, or even be as fast as he was in the morning.

Well… that was not the case. As Heilman has shown an ability to do over the past two weeks, the 14-year-old Cavalier Aquatics product dug deep, and found another, faster closing gear. He did something rare for the 200 fly: he maintained a consistent pace over the final 150 of the race. Heilman split 22.98 on the first 50, then clocked splits of 26.59, 26.52, and 26.68 on the final 3 50s. He was able to overtake Bloebaum, and pull away from RAYS’ Gibson Holmes on the back half, tearing to a 1:42.77.

The swim was a huge personal best for the up-and-coming superstar, shedding another 1.20 seconds from his prelims performance of 1:43.97. His time in prelims was a personal best by 2.16 seconds, blowing away his entry time of 1:46.13. He also blew away the 13-14 boys NAG, which was held by Michael Andrew at 1:45.39. In total, Heilman took a jaw-dropping 2.62 seconds off the NAG today.

Split 2021 SPEEDO Winter JR Champs – East Finals 2021 SPEEDO Winter JR Champs – East Prelims Michael Andrew Previous NAG (2014)
50m 22.98 23.38 22.97
100m 26.59 26.79 26.47
150m 26.52 27.07 27.40
200m 26.68 26.73 28.55
Final Time 1:42.77 1:43.97 1:45.39

Heilman was faster on all 4 50s tonight than he was this morning, with the biggest improvement coming on 50 #3 (0.55 seconds). He was 0.40 seconds faster on the opening 50, 0.20 seconds faster on the 2nd 50, and he closed 0.05 seconds faster. Unsurprisingly, Michael Andrew took his NAG 200 fly faster than Heilman, splitting 49.44 on the first 100, compared to 49.57 from Heilman tonight. The difference-maker is that Heilman was able to come home in 53.20, while Michael Andrew swam a 55.95 on the final 100.

The swim tonight marked Thomas Heilman‘s 14th NAG in the past 11 days. It would be extremely difficult to prove it, but that has to be a record for most NAG records in a 2-week timespan, and, really, it was only a week and a half.

Heilman very nearly broke another NAG leading off the Cavaliers Aquatics 400 free relay to close out the meet tonight, but he touched just 0.3 off the mark he set one week ago.

In This Story

5
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
5 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pvdh
19 minutes ago

Holding 26 mids for the last 150….kid lowered Andrew record by 2.6 seconds and likely still had some in the tank

When’s the last time a male swimmer jumped an age group record in the bracket above him? Heilman will almost certainly break the 17-18 Nag for the 2 fly as a 15-16 YO

Last edited 15 minutes ago by Pvdh
1
0
Reply
Grant Drukker
Reply to  Pvdh
12 minutes ago

MA’s 14 100 Fly NAG of 46.95 was faster than the 15-16 NAG of 46.99 from Alex Valente.

1
0
Reply
Pvdh
Reply to  Grant Drukker
5 minutes ago

yup figured it was a MA swim…and this kid is a second faster than that swim too yeesh

0
0
Reply
matt
7 minutes ago

is there one more day left or is the meet done

0
0
Reply
Noah
1 minute ago

Hopefully a well deserved couple of weekends off after this. 🙏

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!