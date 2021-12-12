Sims Hits 1:53.91 200 Fly to Rise to #7 15-16 All-Time; Shackell Cracks Top 10

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

December 8-11, 2021

Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Prelims: 9 am (ET)

Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

GIRLS 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Meet Record: Regan Smith – 1:51.24 (2018)

West Podium:

East Podium:

There was a flurry of new all-time rankings established in the girls 200 fly tonight at both the East and West Speedo Winter Junior Championships. 16-year-old Sandpiper of Nevada Bella Sims won the west meet title, clocking the fastest time at either site – 1:53.91. She did so by holding on after a very tight battle with Unattached 17-year-old Justina Kozan. Sims was out fast, splitting 54.02 on the opening 100 to establish a 1.17-second lead over Kozan.

Kozan then did what she does best: close races fast. She split 29.48 and 29.61 on the final 2 50s of the race, for a 59.09 on the 2nd 100. Conversely, Sims split 29.84 and 30.05, for a 59.89 on the final 100. Sims held on to get the touch, establishing a new personal best by 0.98 seconds. With the swim, Sims is now the #7 performer all-time in the 15-16 girls age group.

Kozan is now the #8 17-year-old all-time, after chipping half a second off her previous best of 1:54.75.

At the East meet, Carmel Swim Club 15-year-old Alex Shackell and Club Wolverine 16-year-old Hannah Bellard had their own battle, with Shackell pulling away on the final 50. The race was tight through the first 150, with Shackell touching in 1:23.91 at the 150, just slightly leading Bellard (1:24.19). Shackell had the superior closing speed, however, splitting 30.35 to Bellard’s 31.04.

The 1:54.26 was a massive personal best for Shackell, who entered the meet with a personal best of 1:58.44. For Bellard, her 1:55.23 was a personal best by 0.13 seconds. The East meet started earlier, so when Shackell swam her 200 fly, she was the #9 performer all-time in the 15-16 age group. After Sims’ 1:53 at the West meet, Shackell was bumped down to #10 all-time. Bellard is now #21 all-time in the age group. Among 15-year-olds, Alex Shackell is now the #4 performer all-time.

Here is a split comparison of Sims, Shackell, Kozan, and Bellard’s races tonight: