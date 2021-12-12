Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sims Hits 1:53.91 200 Fly to Rise to #7 15-16 All-Time; Shackell Cracks Top 10

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

GIRLS 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

  • Meet Record: Regan Smith – 1:51.24 (2018)

West Podium:

  1. Bella Sims (SAND), 16 – 1:53.91
  2. Justina Kozan (Un-CA), 17 – 1:54.28
  3. Bailey Hartman (CROW), 15 – 1:55.95

East Podium:

There was a flurry of new all-time rankings established in the girls 200 fly tonight at both the East and West Speedo Winter Junior Championships. 16-year-old Sandpiper of Nevada Bella Sims won the west meet title, clocking the fastest time at either site – 1:53.91. She did so by holding on after a very tight battle with Unattached 17-year-old Justina Kozan. Sims was out fast, splitting 54.02 on the opening 100 to establish a 1.17-second lead over Kozan.

Kozan then did what she does best: close races fast. She split 29.48 and 29.61 on the final 2 50s of the race, for a 59.09 on the 2nd 100. Conversely, Sims split 29.84 and 30.05, for a 59.89 on the final 100. Sims held on to get the touch, establishing a new personal best by 0.98 seconds. With the swim, Sims is now the #7 performer all-time in the 15-16 girls age group.

Kozan is now the #8 17-year-old all-time, after chipping half a second off her previous best of 1:54.75.

At the East meet, Carmel Swim Club 15-year-old Alex Shackell and Club Wolverine 16-year-old Hannah Bellard had their own battle, with Shackell pulling away on the final 50. The race was tight through the first 150, with Shackell touching in 1:23.91 at the 150, just slightly leading Bellard (1:24.19). Shackell had the superior closing speed, however, splitting 30.35 to Bellard’s 31.04.

The 1:54.26 was a massive personal best for Shackell, who entered the meet with a personal best of 1:58.44. For Bellard, her 1:55.23 was a personal best by 0.13 seconds. The East meet started earlier, so when Shackell swam her 200 fly, she was the #9 performer all-time in the 15-16 age group. After Sims’ 1:53 at the West meet, Shackell was bumped down to #10 all-time. Bellard is now #21 all-time in the age group. Among 15-year-olds, Alex Shackell is now the #4 performer all-time.

Here is a split comparison of Sims, Shackell, Kozan, and Bellard’s races tonight:

Split Bella Sims – West Alex Shackell – East Justina Kozan – West Hannah Bellard – East
50y 25.37 25.43 25.94 25.45
100y 28.65 28.88 29.25 28.97
150y 29.84 29.60 29.48 29.77
200y 30.05 30.35 29.61 31.04
Final Time 1:53.91 1:54.26 1:54.28 1:55.23

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!