Tess Howley Rips 1:52.76 200 Fly at NCAP Invite, #2 All-Time 15-16 Girls

NCAP Invitational 2021
- December 9-12, 2021
- Eppley Recreation Center, College Park, MD
- SCY (25 yards)
On the 3rd day of the NCAP Invite in College Park, MD, Long Island Aquatic Club 16-year-old Tess Howley tore up the pool, ripping a massive new personal best of 1:52.76 in the 200 fly. She won the race by 5.5 seconds, but more importantly, she’s now risen to #2 all-time in the 15-16 girls rankings.
The women’s 15-16 200 fly saw a lot of action tonight between Howley and the swimmers at the Winter Junior Championships. Bella Sims (1:53.91) and Alex Shackell (1:54.26) also moved up in the rankings. After all the results from tonight are in, Howley is now #2 all-time in the age group, Sims #8, and Shackell (15yo) #10. Here is the freshly updated all-time top 11 in the 15-16 girls SCY 200 fly:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|1
|1:51.24
|Regan Smith
|2
|1:52.76
|Tess Howley
|3
|1:52.99
|Mary Meagher
|4
|1:53.49
|Charlotte Hook
|5
|1:53.59
|Claire Curzan
|6
|1:53.62
|Lillie Nordmann
|7
|1:53.73
|Leah Johnson
|8
|1:53.91
|Bella Sims
|9
|1:54.21
|Olivia Bray
|10
|1:54.26
|Alex Shackell
NCAP 17-year-old Camille Spink swam a 22.20 to win the women’s 50 free. The swim marked a personal best for Spink by 0.18 seconds. Her previous best of 22.38 was just established on October 30th of this year, about 6 weeks ago. Tess Howley managed to come back for the 50 free and swim a new personal best of 22.89, finishing 4th.
14-year-old LIAC swimmer Sean Green continues to roll, winning the boys 13-14 200 fly and 500 free, clocking personal bests in both. In the 200 fly, he improved by 2.46 seconds, clocking a 1:53.85 to out-pace the field. He swam a very tight race for a 200 fly, splitting 55.73 on the first 100, then coming home in 58.12, marking a difference of just 2.39 seconds between his 100s.
In the 500 free, Green swam a huge new personal best of 4:30.02. The swim was over 6 seconds faster than his previous best of 4:36.41, which he swam just 3 weeks ago. With the swim, Green ties for #24 all-time in the 13-14 boys age group.
He took the race out in 52.03, then split 55.27, 54.68, 55.24, and 52.80 on the remaining 100s. That race plan resulted in a nearly even split, as he was 2:14.57 on the first 250, and 2:15.45 on the 2nd.
LIAC 16-year-old Cavan Gormsen and NCAP 16-year-old Erin Gemmell battled it out in the women’s 500 freestyle, with Gormsen coming out on top in 4:40.08. The swim was just a bit off her personal best of 4:38.45, which she swam last December. Gemmell, on the other hand, finished 2nd in 4:40.63, coming in 5.25 seconds under her personal best of 4:45.88, which was also swum last December. With the swim, Gemmell is now #29 all-time in the 15-16 age group. Gormsen is currently #12 with her best time.