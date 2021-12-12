Tess Howley Rips 1:52.76 200 Fly at NCAP Invite, #2 All-Time 15-16 Girls

NCAP Invitational 2021

December 9-12, 2021

Eppley Recreation Center, College Park, MD

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Page

Results on MeetMobile

On the 3rd day of the NCAP Invite in College Park, MD, Long Island Aquatic Club 16-year-old Tess Howley tore up the pool, ripping a massive new personal best of 1:52.76 in the 200 fly. She won the race by 5.5 seconds, but more importantly, she’s now risen to #2 all-time in the 15-16 girls rankings.

The women’s 15-16 200 fly saw a lot of action tonight between Howley and the swimmers at the Winter Junior Championships. Bella Sims (1:53.91) and Alex Shackell (1:54.26) also moved up in the rankings. After all the results from tonight are in, Howley is now #2 all-time in the age group, Sims #8, and Shackell (15yo) #10. Here is the freshly updated all-time top 11 in the 15-16 girls SCY 200 fly:

Rank Time Swimmer 1 1:51.24 Regan Smith 2 1:52.76 Tess Howley 3 1:52.99 Mary Meagher 4 1:53.49 Charlotte Hook 5 1:53.59 Claire Curzan 6 1:53.62 Lillie Nordmann 7 1:53.73 Leah Johnson 8 1:53.91 Bella Sims 9 1:54.21 Olivia Bray 10 1:54.26 Alex Shackell

NCAP 17-year-old Camille Spink swam a 22.20 to win the women’s 50 free. The swim marked a personal best for Spink by 0.18 seconds. Her previous best of 22.38 was just established on October 30th of this year, about 6 weeks ago. Tess Howley managed to come back for the 50 free and swim a new personal best of 22.89, finishing 4th.

14-year-old LIAC swimmer Sean Green continues to roll, winning the boys 13-14 200 fly and 500 free, clocking personal bests in both. In the 200 fly, he improved by 2.46 seconds, clocking a 1:53.85 to out-pace the field. He swam a very tight race for a 200 fly, splitting 55.73 on the first 100, then coming home in 58.12, marking a difference of just 2.39 seconds between his 100s.

In the 500 free, Green swam a huge new personal best of 4:30.02. The swim was over 6 seconds faster than his previous best of 4:36.41, which he swam just 3 weeks ago. With the swim, Green ties for #24 all-time in the 13-14 boys age group.

He took the race out in 52.03, then split 55.27, 54.68, 55.24, and 52.80 on the remaining 100s. That race plan resulted in a nearly even split, as he was 2:14.57 on the first 250, and 2:15.45 on the 2nd.

LIAC 16-year-old Cavan Gormsen and NCAP 16-year-old Erin Gemmell battled it out in the women’s 500 freestyle, with Gormsen coming out on top in 4:40.08. The swim was just a bit off her personal best of 4:38.45, which she swam last December. Gemmell, on the other hand, finished 2nd in 4:40.63, coming in 5.25 seconds under her personal best of 4:45.88, which was also swum last December. With the swim, Gemmell is now #29 all-time in the 15-16 age group. Gormsen is currently #12 with her best time.