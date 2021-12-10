14-Year-Old Sean Green Clocks 15:23.14 1650 at NCAP Invite Day 1, #6 13-14

NCAP Invitational 2021

December 9-12, 2021

Eppley Recreation Center, College Park, MD

SCY (25 yards)

The first night of the NCAP Invitational featured the 1650 free, 12&U 500 free, and 12&U 200 back.

The biggest race of the night came in the men’s 1650, where 14-year-old Sean Green out of Long Island Aquatic Club roared to a massive new personal best of 15:23.14. The swim marked drop of over 30 seconds from his previous best, which he had swum in March, when he was still 13.

The race was split very well, especially for such a young swimmer. He swam a 4:35.77 on the first 500, which is under his best time of 4:36.41, a time he swam just 3 weeks ago. After the 4:35.77, Green split 4:39.79 on the 2nd 500, flipping in 9:15.56 at the 1000 mark – also a personal best. On the 3rd 500, Green split 4:43.55, drifting up a little, but not too much from his middle 500 pace.

With the swim, Green now ranks 6th all-time for 13-14 boys in the SCY 1650. He’s less than 10 seconds off the NAG, which is held by Arthur Frayler at 15:14.17 from 2008.

Tide Swimming 16-year-old Bobby DiNunzio clocked a new lifetime best of 15:09.32 to win the men’s 15&Over mile last night. DiNunzio swam a 15:09.32, dropping 9.49 seconds from his previous best, which he swam just over a month ago. He’s now #32 all-time in the 15-16 boys age group.

LIAC standout Cavan Gormsen swam a 16:08.34 to win the women’s 1650, touching just over 9 seconds off her personal best of 15:58.97.