Entry Lists Published For 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, December 16th – Tuesday, December 21st

Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

SCM (25m)

The 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships entry lists are finally published, which means we’re examining who is swimming what beginning December 16th in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

On the surface, there are no major surprises, with American Caeleb Dressel knowingly not on the stars n’ stripes roster, while Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu is also absent from her national squad. Russia’s Evgeny Rylov is another notable name missing from the entries, although not entirely unexpectedly so.

Aussie Kyle Chalmers has indeed withdrawn due to his shoulder injury, leaving just teammate Holly Barratt to represent the green and gold.

On the Japanese front, sole competitor Daiya Seto will be diving in, opting to race just the trio of individual medleys and not any butterfly races in Abu Dhabi.

On-fire rising stars Matt Sates of South Africa, Hwang Sunwoo of South Korea and David Popovici of Romania are all entered and set to battle one another, while teenage champion Benedetta Pilato of Italy will also be trying to add accolades to her resume.

Americans entered are also as expected, including Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby, backstroking ace Shaine Casas and versatile Michael Andrew