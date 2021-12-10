Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Thomas Heilman Re-Breaks Hours-Old 100 Fly NAG With a 45.81

Comments: 11
by Robert Gibbs 11

December 10th, 2021 National, News, Previews & Recaps

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

14-year old Thomas Heilman broke his 11th National Age Group record in 10 days tonight in the finals of the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East.

Heilman came into the meet with a personal best of 47.35, but the writing was on the wall last night when he split 45.8 on Cavalier Aquatics’ 400 medley relay. Sure enough, this morning he set a new personal best, and a new 13-14 National Age Group Record, with a time of 46.42. That time broke the previous NAG of 46.95 held by Michael Andrew.

Tonight, Heilman lopped another six-tenths of a second off the NAG, winning the event against a final heat consisting entirely of 17 and 18 year-olds.

Splits Comparison in Yards:

Thomas Heilman Thomas Heilman Michael Andrew
Finals NAG Record Prelims NAG Record Old NAG Record
50y 21.59 21.59 21.58
100y 24.22 24.83 25.37
Total Time 45.81 46.42 46.95

Heilman took his finals swim out in the exact time as this morning, 21.59. That put him only 4th at the halfway point, but he came roaring home in 24.22, over half a second faster than anyone else in the race, to win in 45.81

To provide some more context — that time is less than two-tenths of a second shy of Luca Urlando‘s 15-16 NAG record of 45.62. He’s also less than a second away from Tom Shield’s 17-18 NAG record of 44.91. Heilman’s 45.81 also would’ve qualified for NCAAs last season — or any of the previous three seasons — something almost unheard of for a 14 year-old boy.

Heilman is scheduled to swim the 200 free shortly — another event in which he broke a NAG this morning.

In This Story

11
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
11 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PVSFree
47 minutes ago

comment image

Sweet Jesus Mary & Joseph, have mercy on our souls

22
0
Reply
jeff
44 minutes ago

what the hell

2
0
Reply
ole 99
43 minutes ago

Are we sure he didn’t just swim a 50?

2
0
Reply
ole 99
Reply to  ole 99
43 minutes ago

All kidding aside… that’s incredible

0
0
Reply
ole 99
Reply to  ole 99
36 minutes ago

That 1:34.68 follow up to the 100 fly might be just as impressive given the turn around

6
0
Reply
Mean Dean
43 minutes ago

42.8 by next season lmao

6
0
Reply
Pvdh
38 minutes ago

1:34.6 200 free probably coulda broken hit 1:33 if it was fresh yeesh

6
0
Reply
Gabe
26 minutes ago

Unreal. Quite literally, it doesn’t even feel real… A 14-year old going 45.8!?!? Wasn’t Dressel 45.8 coming out of high school?

Congrats to this kid. Can’t wait to see where he goes.

Last edited 22 minutes ago by Gabe
3
0
Reply
Jalen Stimes
26 minutes ago

May God have mercy on the next swimmers that Heilman faces in the near future!

2
0
Reply
Wild Bill
25 minutes ago

Wow!

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!