Thomas Heilman Re-Breaks Hours-Old 100 Fly NAG With a 45.81

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

14-year old Thomas Heilman broke his 11th National Age Group record in 10 days tonight in the finals of the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East.

Heilman came into the meet with a personal best of 47.35, but the writing was on the wall last night when he split 45.8 on Cavalier Aquatics’ 400 medley relay. Sure enough, this morning he set a new personal best, and a new 13-14 National Age Group Record, with a time of 46.42. That time broke the previous NAG of 46.95 held by Michael Andrew.

Tonight, Heilman lopped another six-tenths of a second off the NAG, winning the event against a final heat consisting entirely of 17 and 18 year-olds.

Splits Comparison in Yards:

Thomas Heilman Thomas Heilman Michael Andrew Finals NAG Record Prelims NAG Record Old NAG Record 50y 21.59 21.59 21.58 100y 24.22 24.83 25.37 Total Time 45.81 46.42 46.95

Heilman took his finals swim out in the exact time as this morning, 21.59. That put him only 4th at the halfway point, but he came roaring home in 24.22, over half a second faster than anyone else in the race, to win in 45.81

To provide some more context — that time is less than two-tenths of a second shy of Luca Urlando‘s 15-16 NAG record of 45.62. He’s also less than a second away from Tom Shield’s 17-18 NAG record of 44.91. Heilman’s 45.81 also would’ve qualified for NCAAs last season — or any of the previous three seasons — something almost unheard of for a 14 year-old boy.

Heilman is scheduled to swim the 200 free shortly — another event in which he broke a NAG this morning.