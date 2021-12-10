Shackell and Crush Swim No. 2 and 1 Times for Their Ages in 100 Fly

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

GIRLS 100 FLY – FINALS

Meet record: Claire Curzan (TAC Titans), 2019, 2019: 50.87

Top 3:

After touching 1-2 in the 100 fly prelims with lifetime bests, Alex Shackell and Charlotte Crush did it again, finishing with the No. 2 swim for a 15-year-old and the No. 1 swim for a 13-year-old, ever.

Shackell, who is 15 and swims for Carmel Swim Club, finished the event in 51.21. This ranks her just behind Olympian Claire Curzan’s 15-year-old best at 50.35, which she swam in 2020. Shackell split the event in 23.79/27.42, while Curzan split her race in 2020 at 23.44/26.91.

Top 5 100 Fly Performers for 15-Year-Olds (SCY)

Shackell previously earned the No. 2 spot with her time from prelims (51.47). Her finals time now ranks her as the third-fastest 15-16 swimmer in the event, behind Curzan’s 49.51 and Nelson’s 51.08. Shackell moves up a spot in the age group, narrowly defeating Torri Huske’s time of 51.29.

Crush performed similarly well, now No. 1 for all 13-year-olds. She split 24.11/28.41 to defeat Tristen Ulett’s 52.97 from 2016. Crush previously had the No. 2 time from her prelims swim of 53.12.

Top 5 100 Fly Performers for 13-Year-Olds (SCY)

In the 13-14 age group, Crush is now No. 3 of all time, behind Curzan’s 50.64 and Regan Smith’s 51.73.

During the finals race, SOLO Aquatics Center’s Anna Boemer beat number-three seed Carmel Swim Club’s Devon Kitchel with her time of 52.84, preventing Carmel from dominating the podium.

Kitchel finished fourth in 52.85. Also notably finishing well is Annie Jia, who won the B final in 53.72. The 14-year-old’s time moves her into the top 35 of USA Swimming all-time rankings in the 13-14 age group.