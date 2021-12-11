Katie Grimes Takes Down Meet Record in 400 IM

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

GIRLS 400 IM

Meet record: Brooke Forde (Lakeside Seahawks): 4:02.51

Katie Grimes kicked off the Friday finals at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships Meet (West) by shattering the overall 400 IM SCY meet record with her time of 4:00.66. Grimes also easily defeated the West record, which was set at 4:05.25 by Ella Eastin in 2013.

Grimes’ splits:

Butterfly 25.79/28.99 Backstroke 29.47/29.25 Breaststroke 36.27/36.25 Freestyle 27.76/26.88

Grimes, who is just 15, broke Brooke Forde’s meet record of 4:02.51, but missed the 15-16 National Age Group record by 0.04 seconds. Grimes now sits as the No. 2 all-time in the age group, and the fastest 15-year-old by five seconds.

Top 15-16 Performers in the 400 IM (SCY)

Grimes’ time also would have won the 400 IM at the NCAA Championships last season. The actual winner was senior Brooke Forde – whose meet record Grimes just broke – who swam the event in 4:01.57 for Stanford.

Among the other swimmers in the final, USC commit Justina Kozan took second with a time of 4:06.74, followed by Stanford commit Lucy Bell, who swam the event in 4:10.78. Kozan’s time makes her the eleventh-fastest 17-year-old of all time in the event.