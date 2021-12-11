Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katie Grimes Takes Down Meet Record in 400 IM

by Emma Edmund 0

December 10th, 2021 News, Records

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

GIRLS 400 IM

  1. Katie Grimes (SAND), 15 – 4:00.66
  2. Justina Kozan (Una SET), 17 – 4:06.74
  3. Lucy Bell (Fort Collins), 17 – 4:10.78

Katie Grimes kicked off the Friday finals at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships Meet (West) by shattering the overall 400 IM SCY meet record with her time of 4:00.66. Grimes also easily defeated the West record, which was set at 4:05.25 by Ella Eastin in 2013.

Grimes’ splits:

Butterfly 25.79/28.99
Backstroke 29.47/29.25
Breaststroke 36.27/36.25
Freestyle 27.76/26.88

Grimes, who is just 15, broke Brooke Forde’s meet record of 4:02.51, but missed the 15-16 National Age Group record by 0.04 seconds. Grimes now sits as the No. 2 all-time in the age group, and the fastest 15-year-old by five seconds.

Top 15-16 Performers in the 400 IM (SCY)

  1. Dagny Knutson, Minot YMCA Swim Club, 2008: 4:00.62
  2. Katie Grimes, Sandpipers of Nevada, 2021: 4:00.66
  3. Katie Hoff, North Baltimore Aquatic Club, 2005: 4:03.46
  4. Meghan Small, York YMCA, 2015: 4:03.96
  5. Elizabeth Beisel, Bluefish Swim Club, 2008: 4:04.59

Grimes’ time also would have won the 400 IM at the NCAA Championships last season. The actual winner was senior Brooke Forde – whose meet record Grimes just broke – who swam the event in 4:01.57 for Stanford.

Among the other swimmers in the final, USC commit Justina Kozan took second with a time of 4:06.74, followed by Stanford commit Lucy Bell, who swam the event in 4:10.78. Kozan’s time makes her the eleventh-fastest 17-year-old of all time in the event.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!