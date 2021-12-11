Katie Grimes Takes Down Meet Record in 400 IM

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST
- December 8-11, 2021
- Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- Live Stream
- Friday Prelims Recap
GIRLS 400 IM
Meet record: Brooke Forde (Lakeside Seahawks): 4:02.51
- Katie Grimes (SAND), 15 – 4:00.66
- Justina Kozan (Una SET), 17 – 4:06.74
- Lucy Bell (Fort Collins), 17 – 4:10.78
Katie Grimes kicked off the Friday finals at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships Meet (West) by shattering the overall 400 IM SCY meet record with her time of 4:00.66. Grimes also easily defeated the West record, which was set at 4:05.25 by Ella Eastin in 2013.
Grimes’ splits:
|Butterfly
|25.79/28.99
|Backstroke
|29.47/29.25
|Breaststroke
|36.27/36.25
|Freestyle
|27.76/26.88
Grimes, who is just 15, broke Brooke Forde’s meet record of 4:02.51, but missed the 15-16 National Age Group record by 0.04 seconds. Grimes now sits as the No. 2 all-time in the age group, and the fastest 15-year-old by five seconds.
Top 15-16 Performers in the 400 IM (SCY)
- Dagny Knutson, Minot YMCA Swim Club, 2008: 4:00.62
- Katie Grimes, Sandpipers of Nevada, 2021: 4:00.66
- Katie Hoff, North Baltimore Aquatic Club, 2005: 4:03.46
- Meghan Small, York YMCA, 2015: 4:03.96
- Elizabeth Beisel, Bluefish Swim Club, 2008: 4:04.59
Grimes’ time also would have won the 400 IM at the NCAA Championships last season. The actual winner was senior Brooke Forde – whose meet record Grimes just broke – who swam the event in 4:01.57 for Stanford.
Among the other swimmers in the final, USC commit Justina Kozan took second with a time of 4:06.74, followed by Stanford commit Lucy Bell, who swam the event in 4:10.78. Kozan’s time makes her the eleventh-fastest 17-year-old of all time in the event.