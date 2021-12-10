Winter Junior Championships- West: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

December 8-11, 2021

Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Prelims: 9 am (ET)

Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm

The second prelim of Winter Juniors- West kicks off this morning at 9 AM CST on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin. Highlighting this morning’s session is a loaded girls 400 IM event, which features both Sandpiper Olympians Katie Grimes and Bella Sims, along with top seed Justina Kozan. All three are also slated to compete in the 200 free this morning as well. Another Sandpiper swimmer, Ilya Kharun, comes in as the top seed in the boy 100 fly, while a pair of Rose Bowl swimmers, Zach Larrick and Rex Maurer, come in as the top two seeds in the boys 200 free.

The boys session will also be hit hard by scratches, particularly in the 100 breast. Top seed Zhier Fan, fourth seed Tona Zinn and 13th seed Lance Johnson have all scratched the boys 100 breast this morning. Zinn also scratched the 400 IM, where he was the 12th seed. The only notable girls scratch is Clovis’ Mackenzie Miller, who was the 11th seed in the 100 breast.

Girls 400 IM

Meet record: Brooke Forde (Lakeside Seahawks): 4:02.51

Boys 400 IM

Meet record: Carson Foster (Mason Manta Rays): 3:38.65

Girls 100 Fly

Meet record: Claire Curzan (TAC Titans): 50.87

Boys 100 Fly

Meet record: Ryan Hoffer (Scottsdale Aquatic Club): 45.46

Girls 200 Free

Meet record: Regan Smith (Riptide) 1:43.27

Boys 200 Free

Meet record: Drew Kibler (Carmel Swim Club): 1:33.40

Girls 100 Breast

Meet record: Alex Walsh (Nashville Aquatic Club): 58.19

Boys 100 Breast

Meet record: Michael Andrew (Indie Swimming): 52.21

Girls 100 Back

Meet record: Katherine Berkoff (Missoula Aquatic Club): 50.72

Boys 100 Back