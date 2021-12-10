Thomas Heilman Takes Half-a-Second Off Michael Andrew’s 13-14 Record in 100 Fly

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

After melting the 13-14 National Age Group Record books last week, mostly in long course, 14-year old Thomas Heilman broke his first record of the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East meet on Friday morning.

Heilman swam 46.42 in the 100 yard fly, which knocked half-a-second off the old record of 46.95 that was set by one of the sport’s legendary age group swimmers, Michael Andrew.

Along with two short course records set in a one-session meet appearance in North Carolina last Sunday, after the US Open, he now has three National Age Group Records in yards in the 13-14 age group. He holds 14 National Age Group Records across all courses and age groups.

Splits Comparison in Yards:

Thomas Heilman Michael Andrew Thomas Heilman New NAG Record Old NAG Record Previous PB 50y 21.59 21.58 22.21 100y 24.83 25.37 25.14 Total Time 46.42 46.95 47.35

Much like last week, when Heilman broke Andrew’s 100 fly record in long course, the Cavalier Aquatics product showed improvement in both the front-end and the back-end of his race to get the new record. He took his swim out about as fast as Andrew did in 2014, but closed half-a-second faster to make the gap on the record. Interestingly, Andrew’s long course record was a way different pacing pattern, showing a lot more back-half ‘patience’ in the race than his short course swim did.

On Thursday evening, Heilman swam 19.83 to win the 50 yard free, which improves his personal best and ranks him #2 all-time in the 13-14 age group. He still has the 200 free left to swim on Friday morning – an event where he crushed the National Age Group Record in long course last weekend.