Winter Junior Championships- East: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

Friday morning heat sheet

The third day of Winter Juniors kicks off this morning in Greensboro, with the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast and 100 back to be contested this morning. Prelims start at 9 AM EST.

Following a massive new meet record which put him only behind David Nolan’s legendary high school record in the 200 IM, SwimMac’s Baylor Nelson returns for an encore performance in the 400 IM. Also looking to win his second event of the meet is Cavalier Aquatics’ Thomas Heilman, who will contest the 100 fly after posting a blistering 45.83 fly split on last night’s medley relay. 15-year-old Levenia Sim comes in as the top seed in the 100 back in 51.03, which currently stands as the 13-14 NAG record which broke Olympic Medalist Regan Smith’s former record.

A pair of notable high seeds, Michael Cotter and Caroline Pennington, both distance swimmers from the TAC Titans, have scratched their events. SwimSwam has been told that both swimmers have come down with the flu and are out for the remainder of the meet.

Girls 400 IM

Meet record: Brooke Forde (Lakeside Seahawks): 4:02.51

Boys 400 IM

Meet record: Carson Foster (Mason Manta Rays): 3:38.65

Girls 100 Fly

Meet record: Claire Curzan (TAC Titans): 50.87

Boys 100 Fly

Meet record: Ryan Hoffer (Scottsdale Aquatic Club): 45.46

Girls 200 Free

Meet record: Regan Smith (Riptide) 1:43.27

Boys 200 Free

Meet record: Drew Kibler (Carmel Swim Club): 1:33.40

Girls 100 Breast

Meet record: Alex Walsh (Nashville Aquatic Club): 58.19

Boys 100 Breast

Meet record: Michael Andrew (Indie Swimming): 52.21

Girls 100 Back

Meet record: Katherine Berkoff (Missoula Aquatic Club): 50.72

Boys 100 Back