Charlotte Crush Swims 2nd-Fastest 100 Fly by a 13-Year Old in US History

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

Charlotte Crush, the youngest of the Louisville-based Crush family swimming dynasty, made her mark on Friday morning at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships.

In prelims of the 100 fly, she qualified 2nd in 53.12, and in prelims of the 100 back, she qualified 6th in 53.66. Both swims are among the fastest-ever by 13-year olds.

In the 100 fly, that makes her the #2 performer in history at age 13, behind only Dynamo Swim Club’s Tristen Ulett.

Fastest Performers, 13-Year-Olds, 100 Yard Fly

Tristen Ulett, Dynamo, 2016 – 52.97 Charlotte Crush, Lakeside Swim Team, 2021 – 53.12 Felicia Lee, NBAC, 2006 – 53.44 Claire Curzan, Unattached, 2017 – 53.52 Cassidy Bayer, NCAP, 2013 – 53.70

Even on the younger end of the age group, Crush has climbed to 13th place all-time among 13-14s in the event. Among the swimmers that she jumped with her latest swim is the National Age Group Record holder for 13-14s Claire Curzan, who was sub-51 a year later. Over the summer, she qualified for the U.S. Olympic team in the 100 fly at just 16 years old.

In the 100 back, Crush is now the 4th-best swimmer among 13-year olds all-time.

Fastest Performers, 13-Year-Olds, 100 Yard Back

Maggie Wanezek, Elmbrook Swim Club, 2019 – 53.21 (TIE) Missy Franklin, Colorado Stars, 2009/Regan Smith, Riptide 2015 – 53.65 Charlotte Crush, Lakeside Swim Team, 2021 – 53.66 Phoebe Bacon, NCAP, 2016 – 53.88

Among the other swimmers on that list are three Olympians (Franklin, Smith, and Bacon), two World Record breakers (Franklin and Smith), and one, Wanezek, who is still only 15, is on the US Junior National Team.

Crush is the youngest of the four crush swimmers, after Annabel, Charlie, and Johnny. Annabel is a freshman at NC State and was the 2021 Kentucky State Champion in the 100 back and 200 IM. Charlie, the defending Kentucky State Champion in the 100 back, is a high school senior committed to Louisville. Johnny was 4th in that 100 back, as well as the 200 free, at the Kentucky State Championship meet last year as a freshman.

They are all the children of Chip Crush and Mimi Bowen Crush, who met while on the swim team at Auburn. Father Chip was a National High School Record breaker, 3-time SEC Champion, and CSCAA All-American, while Mimi was an NCAA Champion in the 100 fly and 200 medley relay in 1997.

Mimi’s sister and Charlotte’s aunt, Maggie, was a 9-time NCAA Champion and the 2001 World Champion in the 200 IM.