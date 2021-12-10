Hope & McNally Win On Day 1 Of Scottish Short Course Winter Meet

2021 SCOTTISH SHORT COURSE WINTER MEET

Friday, December 10th – Sunday, December 12th

Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, Scotland

SCM (25m)

The 2021 Scottish Short Course Winter Meet got underway today at Royal Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh.

Among the day 1 winners was 27-year-old Olympian Stephen Milne of the University of Stirling. The man took the 800m free in a time of 7:53.71 tonight, logging the 3rd fastest time of his career in the process.

For the women, it was Stirling teammate Michaella Glenister, formerly of Derventio Excel, who won the 800m free. 19-year-old Glenister topped the podium in a time of 8:44.59. She owns a lifetime best of 8:25.70 from 2 years ago.

Edinburgh’s David Cumberlidge held his own in the men’s 100m free clocking 48.16 to hold Milne at bay. Milne settled for silver in 48.94 after his aforementioned 800m free swim.

Lucy Hope was also in the water, clinching the win in the women’s 100m free in a time of 53.50 while Craig Benson produced a time of 27.08 in the men’s 50m breast.

Craig McNally also did damage in the men’s 200m back, stopping the clock in a winning effort of 1:53.53.