He Does It Again: Thomas Heilman Breaks 10th NAG Record in 10 Days

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

Just 20 minutes after breaking a National Age Group Record in the 100 fly, Thomas Heilman was back in the water to break another, this time in the 200 yard free, in Greensboro.

Heilman finished 2nd in prelims in 1:35.28. That breaks his own record of 1:36.25 that was set earlier this year. The 2nd-fastest swimmer in that age group, Daniel Diehl, swam a 1:36.75 in 2020. Diehl is now 16 and was the top qualifier on Thursday morning in a time of 1:34.56.

Splits Comparison:

Thomas Heilman Thomas Heilman New NAG Record Old NAG Record 50y 22.23 22.83 100y 24.50 24.48 150y 24.58 24.70 200y 23.97 24.24 Total Time 1:35.28 1:36.25

Heilman was much more aggressive on his opening 50 on Friday morning than he was earlier this year, but still managed to close faster too (after a similar middle 100 yards).

Last week, in long course at the U.S. Open against a mostly-senior field, Heilman also broke the 13-14 record in the 200 free in long course. In that case, he knocked almost two seconds off the old record that was held by Maximus Williamson – another swimmer who this weekend has been posting some of the fastest age group times ever, including the top time in history by a 15-year old in the 200 yard IM.

He pulled the same 100 fly/200 free double at US Open, though there he had an extra 10 minutes or so between races.

Heilman recently began training under former Auburn head coach Gary Taylor. Taylor, best-known for his work with distance swimmers, was hired by Cavalier Aquatics at the start of this season after the college-affiliated club merged with the local YMCA CYAC club.