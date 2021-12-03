Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Thomas Heilman Does it Again: Breaks 4th National Age Group Record in 2 Day

Comments: 5

2021 US OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

For the 2nd time in about 30 minutes, 14-year old Thomas Heilman of Cavalier Aquatics has broken a National Age Group Record.

The latest came in the 200 free, where he swam 1:51.27. Unlike previous records this week in the 100 fly (53.43 earlier in the session) and 50 free (22.95 in Thursday final, 22.99 in Thursday prelims), Heilman wasn’t the previous holder of this record.

Instead, the old record holder was Maximus Williamson of the North Texas Nadadores, who swam 1:53.04 over the summer at the West Fargo Futures Championships.

Splits Comparison:

Thomas Heilman Maximus Williamson
New 13-14 Record Old 13-14 Record Previous PB
50m 26.28 25.47 26.44
100m 28.09 28.51 29.30
150m 28.99 29.61 29.15
200m 27.91 29.45 28.65
Final Time 1:51.27 1:53.04 1:53.54

In sticking with the theme from his 100 fly earlier in the session, Heilman’s opening speed is as good as it has always been, but he’s really showing big progress in the closing portions of his swims.

For comparison to the ‘gold standard’ of young middle distance freestylers, former World Record holder Ian Thorpe swam 1:50.07 at the 1997 Australian Championships and 1:51.46 at the 1997 Pan Pac Championships, both when he was 14.

Heilman now holds 12 National Age Group Records in the 10 & under, 11-12, and 13-14 age groups. He’s also scheduled to swim the 100 free later this meet, where he holds the current record in 51.20, and the 200 fly, where Michael Phelps holds the current record in 1:59.02. His best time in the 200 fly is 2:02.25.

 

Swimm
45 minutes ago

The next Michael Andrew!

poolboy
Reply to  Swimm
34 minutes ago

Nah… the first Thomas Heilman

Mr Piano
36 minutes ago

Absolutely Insane swims. 53.4 in the 100 flyl and 1:51.2 in the 200 free are unreal. Can’t wait to see what he does at the Olympic trials in 2024.

Also massive respect to Thorpe, 1:50.0 in a brief when he was 14? What the hell?

k-ly
2 minutes ago

hes too fast….

k-ly
36 seconds ago

i saw Maximus swim this NAG… now seeing it broken by almost 2 seconds in insane

