2021 U.S. Open Championships Live Recap: Day 4

Katie Ledecky will look to conclude her event schedule with a dominant performance in tonight’s 1500 free final. She’s the top seed by 31 seconds, and that’s with Ledecky’s entry time of 15:35.35, about 15 seconds slower than her own world record (15:20.48) from 2018.

One of her new Florida training partners, Bobby Finke, will also race this event and is the top seed (14:39.65) for the men. Finke was just off Connor Jaeger’s American Record (14:39.48) when he famously won this race in Tokyo. Ledecky and Finke won gold medals in both the 800 and 1500 freestyle events at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Regan Smith, who owns both the World and American Record, enters Saturday’s finals as the top seed in the 200 back. She’s already won the 100 back (58.69), and is also the top seed for tonight’s 200 fly (2:13.41).

14-year old Thomas Heilman qualified 14th out of prelims while setting the 13-14 NAG Record (51.12), and his 6th of the meet, however he dropped out of this race. He’ll race the 200 fly, which he also set a personal best in (2:01.95). With the schedule change, he has the opportunity to after Michael Phelps‘ 13-14 200 fly NAG, which stands at 1:59.02 from 2000.

In the 100 freestyles, Mallory Comerford is the top seed on the women’s side (55.1), while Louisville’s Andrej Barna (48.66) is the top seed on the men’s side. Gus Borges, who’s now training with Sergio Lopez and Pinnacle Racing, dropped a huge personal best this morning (49.34). Tate Jackson, who’s made a return to racing at this meet, cracked the 50-second barrier in prelims and is the 3rd seed for finals (49.89).

MEN’S 1500 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 14:31.02, Sun Yang, China (2012)

American Record – 14:39.48, Connor Jaeger, USA (2016)

US Open Championship Record – 14:55.46, Damien Joly, France (2017)

Top 8:

Bobby Finke (FLOR) – 15:04.77 Charlie Clark (OSU) – 15:07.53 Will Gallant (NCS) – 15:26.60 Eric Brown (PCSC) -15:32.54 Brennan Gravley (FLOR) – 15:35.96 Josh Parent (ABF) – 15:40.70 Minseop Kim (KOR) – 15:42.10 Tyler Watson (FLOR) – 14:43.14

Bobby Finke and Charlie Clark were even through the 1400, but Finke started to make his move around the final 125 meters. Finke split 26.6 on the final 50 to surpass Clark with a 2 body-length lead by the time they’d hit the finish.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky , USA (2018)

, USA (2018) US Open Championship Record – 15:35.98, Katie Ledecky, USA, (2019)

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

World Record – 2:03.35, Regan Smith , USA (2019)

, USA (2019) US Open Championship Record – 2:08.42, Hayley McGregory, USA (2008)

MEN’s 200 BACK – FINAL

World Record – 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol, USA (2009)

American Record – 1:51.92, Aaron Perisol, USA (2009)

US Open Championship Record – 1:54.59, Nick Thoman, USA (2009)

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2017)

American Record – 52.04, Simone Manuel, USA (2019)

US Open Championship Record – 53.42, Erika Brown, USA (2019)

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

World Record – 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa (2021)

American Record – 2:19.59, Rebecca Soni, USA (2012)

US Open Championship Record – 2:22.00, Emily Escobedo, USA (2019)

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

World Record – 2:06.12, Anton Chupkov, Russia (2019)

American Record – 2:07.17, Josh Prenot, USA (2016)

US Open Championship Record – 2:09.67, Cody Miller, USA (2019)

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

World Record – 2:01.81, Liu Zige, China (2009)

American Record – 2:04.14, Mary Mohler, USA (2009)

US Open Championship Record – 2:07.20, Susie O’Neill, Australia (1999)

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL