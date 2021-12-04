2021 ISL Final: Day 2 Live Recap

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 18 – LEAGUE FINAL

It all comes down to this.

After 35 days of competition, spanning three months and 17 (and a half) matches, the 2021 International Swimming League (ISL) champions will be crowned Saturday in Eindhoven.

The defending champion Cali Condors were starting to really take control down the stretch of the opening day, but a costly (and controversial) disqualification in the women’s 400 medley relay vaulted Energy Standard into the lead coming into Day 2.

The disqualification also allowed Energy Standard to select the stroke for the women’s skins, which will be backstroke, while Cali opted for fly in the men’s skins. A deep dive into each club’s selection can be found here.

Energy Standard, the inaugural league champions in 2019, is up by 19 points on the Condors entering Saturday’s action, while the London Roar and LA Current are entrenched in third and fourth.

MATCH STANDINGS – THRU DAY 1

Energy Standard, 271.0 Cali Condors, 250.0 London Roar, 206.0 LA Current, 171.0

Cali’s Caeleb Dressel will race the men’s 100 IM today, but not the 100 free or 50 fly. He will be relied upon heavily, however, at the end of the day in the men’s butterfly skins, which could decide the Season 3 champion.

Women’s 100 Free

World Record: 50.25, Cate Campbell (AUS), 2017

ISL Record: 50.94, Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 2020

Siobhan Haughey becomes the first and only woman to crack the 51-second barrier in the 100 freestyle this season, splitting 24.47/26.32 en route to winning the event in a new Asian and ISL Record of 50.79.

Haughey set both records at 50.94 last season.

Her Energy Standard teammate Sarah Sjostrom used a strong-back half to claim second in 51.26, securing the club 16 points in the event.

London’s Emma McKeon (51.58) started off her busy session with a strong showing for third, while LA’s Abbey Weitzeil (51.98) made it four women sub-52 in the elite field.

Men’s 100 Free

World Record: 44.84, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2021

(AUS), 2021 ISL Record: 45.08, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020

Kyle Chalmers came storming home in 23.84 to run down Justin Ress and get the win in the men’s 100 free for the London Roar, clocking a time of 45.73 to take down Cali’s Ress (45.93) by two-tenths.

Dylan Carter (46.45) was the only other swimmer in the field home sub-24, splitting 23.89 on the way back as he helps give the Roar 16 points in the event as they try to claw their way back into the team race.

Chalmers noted that this was his “58th race in the last 13 weeks,” in his post-race interview. This was his sixth 100 free win of the season, including going four-for-four in the playoffs (and final).

Team Standings Update

Energy Standard, 291.0 Cali Condors, 267.0 London Roar, 229.0 LA Current, 185.0

Women’s 200 Fly

World Record: 1:59.61, Mireia Belmonte (ESP), 2014

ISL Record: 2:03.12, Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN), 2020

Hali Flickinger ran down early leader Ilaria Bianchi and cruised to victory in the women’s 200 fly, soaring to a two-second victory in 2:03.73—the fastest time of the season—while scoring a 15-point jackpot.

Making things even better for Cali was Katerine Savard, who moved up from sixth at the 100 to snag second in 2:05.72, giving the club 22 points in the event.

Energy Standard got six points in the race, all from Helena Rosendahl Bach, who took third in 2:06.21.

LA Current’s Mikaela Dahlke didn’t show, which costs her club four points.

Men’s 200 Fly

World Record: 1:48.24, Daiya Seto (JPN), 2018

ISL Record: 1:48.57, Chad Le Clos (RSA), 2020

The men’s 200 fly produced an incredibly exciting race, with the top five finishers all within a second of one another.

Energy Standard’s Chad Le Clos grabbed the early lead, his teammate Kregor Zirk overtook first place on the third 50, but it was London’s Teppei Morimoto charging home in 27.93 to win the event in a time of 1:50.44.

This was Morimoto’s fourth win of the season, and the fastest winning time we’ve seen since Daiya Seto’s 1:49.41 in Match 8 of the regular season.

Le Clos (1:50.97) came back on Zirk (1:51.14) to give Energy Standard the 2-3 finish and 13 points, while Cali’s Eddie Wang (1:51.27) and Jose Angel Martinez (1:51.39) were locked out of the top three in fourth and fifth.

LA Current’s Tom Shields is reportedly ill and DNS’d the event.

Team Standings Update

Energy Standard, 310.0 Cali Condors, 298.0 London Roar, 250.0 LA Current, 180.0

Women’s 100 Back

World Record: 54.89, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2019

(AUS), 2019 ISL Record: 54.89, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2019

LA’s Ingrid Wilm was dominant in winning the women’s 100 backstroke, blasting to a time of 55.73 while being the only swimmer in the field sub-27 on the first 50 (26.95) and sub-29 on the back-half (28.78).

Wilm’s time falls just over a tenth shy of her PB set in the regular season of 55.61.

Olivia Smoliga showed some solid form for Cali in taking second, recording a time of 56.63, while Mary-Sophie Harvey (56.84) edged out London’s Minna Atherton (56.94) to take third for Energy Standard.

Emma McKeon was jackpotted by Wilm, having to fill in here on backstroke for the absent Kira Toussaint.

Men’s 100 Back

World Record: 48.33, Coleman Stewart (USA), 2021

(USA), 2021 ISL Record: 48.33, Coleman Stewart (USA), 2021

Evgeny Rylov used a scintillating opening 50 of 23.54 to pick up the win in the men’s 100 backstroke, holding off world record holder Coleman Stewart in a time of 48.94.

Rylov also broke 49 seconds on the lead-off of the men’s medley relay yesterday, but this is the first time the individual 100 back has been won in 48-something since Guilherme Guido did it back in Match 3 of the regular season.

Stewart took second in 49.13, eight-tenths off his world record from Match 2, while Ryan Murphy was slightly off his swims from the playoffs in 49.67 for third.

Team Standings Update

Energy Standard, 330.0 Cali Condors, 316.0 London Roar, 262.0 LA Current, 204.0

Women’s 100 IM

World Record: 56.51, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2017

ISL Record: 57.30, Beryl Gastaldello (LAC), 2020

Energy Standard’s Sarah Sjostrom outduelled Cali’s Beata Nelson to win the women’s 100 IM for just the second time this season in 57.46, the fastest time of the season.

Nelson broke her own American Record of 57.90 in 57.72 for second, while LA’s Anastasia Gorbenko (57.97) also cracked 58 seconds in what was a blistering race.

The win for Sjostrom likely locks in her as Season MVP.

Men’s 100 IM

World Record: 49.28, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020

(USA), 2020 ISL Record: 49.28, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020

Caeleb Dressel came through for Cali in the men’s 100 IM, earning his first individual win of the match in 50.74, the second-fastest time of the season, though he failed to jackpot any swimmers and only scores nine points.

Dressel owns the fastest time of the season at 50.68 from the regular season.

Energy Standard’s Kliment Kolesnikov held off a late push from LA’s Javier Acevedo (51.76) to claim second in 51.62.

Energy Standard’s advantage sits at 15 points through the first session.

Team Standings Update

Energy Standard, 352.0 Cali Condors, 337.0 London Roar, 272.0 LA Current, 225.0

Women’s 100 Breast

World Record: 1:02.36, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) / Alia Atkinson (JAM)*, 2013/2014/2016

(JAM)*, 2013/2014/2016 ISL Record: 1:02.50, Lilly King (USA), 2020

*Atkinson has tied the world record time of 1:02.36 on two occasions.

Lilly King edged out Alia Atkinson at the wall to win the women’s 100 breaststroke for the 18th time in her ISL career, getting some redemption for herself after yesterday’s DQ.

King (1:03.75) went 1-3 with Cali teammate Molly Hannis (1:05.01), giving the Condors 16 points compared to seven for Energy Standard.

Atkinson was just a tenth off King in 1:03.85, making up more than three-tenths on the back 50 in 33.41.

Men’s 100 Breast

World Record: 55.28, Ilya Shymanovich (BLR), 2021

(BLR), 2021 ISL Record: 55.28, Ilya Shymanovich (BLR), 2021

Nic Fink. What more needs to be said?

After upsetting Ilya Shymanovich in the 50 and 200 breast on Friday, Fink denied the world record holder in the men’s 100 breaststroke here on Day 2, annihilating his American Record by six-tenths of a second in 55.56 to score 19 massive points for the Condors.

Shymanovich, who had lowered the world record in the event twice during the playoffs in November, was .03 back in 55.59.

Felipe Lima took third for ENS in 56.97, giving them 13 points, but Fink’s jackpot victory propels Cali back into the team lead for the first time since the relay DQ yesterday.

Team Standings Update

Cali Condors, 377.0 Energy Standard, 372.0 London Roar, 282.0 LA Current, 227.0

Women’s 50 Fly

World Record: 24.38, Therese Alshammar (SWE), 2009

ISL Record: 24.59, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED), 2020

Kelsi Dahlia out-touched Sarah Sjostrom by .01 to win the women’s 50 fly in 24.86, just off of the American Record of 24.80 held by Madeline Banic.

Sjostrom (24.87) and Banic (25.01) went 2-3 for Energy Standard, but Dahlia and Beata Nelson (25.37) outscored them by one point to further extend Cali’s team lead to six points.

Men’s 50 Fly

World Record: 21.75, Nicholas Santos (BRA) / Szebasztian Szabo (HUN), 2018 / 2021

ISL Record: 21.78, Nicholas Santos (BRA), 2020

Team Standings Update

Energy Standard, 399.0 Cali Condors, 398.0 London Roar, 296.0 LA Current, 239.0

Women’s 200 Free

World Record: 1:50.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

(SWE), 2017 ISL Record: 1:50.65, Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 2021

Men’s 200 Free

World Record: 1:39.37, Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009

ISL Record: 1:40.25, Duncan Scott (GBR), 2020

Mixed 400 Medley Relay

ISL Record: 3:31.96, Energy Standard, 2021

Women’s 400 IM

World Record: 4:18.94, Mireia Belmonte (ESP), 2017

ISL Record: 4:23.25, Yui Ohashi (JPN), 2020

Men’s 400 IM

World Record: 3:54.81, Daiya Seto (JPN), 2019

ISL Record: 3:54.81, Daiya Seto (JPN), 2019

Women’s Skins – Backstroke (50m)

Men’s Skins – Butterfly (50m)