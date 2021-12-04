LSU Women Top Tulane for 31st Time in Program History

LSU W def. Tulane W

December 4, 2021

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Team Scores LSU W def. Tulane W 203-97



Racing two weeks after their big mid-season invites, the Art Adamson Invitational at Texas A&M and the Texas Diving Invitational, before Thanksgiving, the LSU Tigers wrapped their fall semester competitions on Saturday with a win over the Tulane women.

LSU now leads the all-time series 31-2, including wins in the the last 29 straight matchups.

The LSU women were led early by Russian junior Katarina Milutinovich, who built upon her breakout meet at Art Adamson.

She split 25.99 on the backstroke leg to lead off LSU’s winning 200 medley relay, which touched in 1:42.22, and came back shortly thereafter to win the second individual event of the day in the 200 free in 1:52.18. She was 2nd in the 200 free at Art Adamson.

Her day ended early, however; she swam only those two races at the meet, and let the rest of the Tigers team carry the load the rest of the way.

The Tigers won 12 out of 16 events on the day.

“Given the week before finals and what that means with the distractions to our training and some of the complications we’ve had with injury or illness, I felt really happy with the performance today,” LSU diving coach Doug Shaffer said.

“We had a great meet today,” head coach Rick Bishop added. “People have been battling the flu, so we’re coming out of it. I thought they were racing hard, working on the details, and just trying to find a way to get better. As we continue to move through the season, the women are definitely making some great progress. I love the energy and enthusiasm, which they brought today. We’re set up for a nice Christmas training break. On into January with some great meets against Florida State and Texas A&M.”

Also coming up big for the Tigers was Emilie Boll. She won the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.22 and 200 breaststroke in 2:19.43.

Tulane was overmatched by their in-state rivals, but they weren’t without a few strong performances: two Tulane swimmers picked up double victories on the day.

One was junior Lilly Byrne swept the distance freestyle races, the 500 and 1000 frees, in 4:57.78 and 10:13.30, respectively. Byrne is the defending AAC conference runner-up in both the 500 free and the mile.

That time in the 1000 is her best time of the season so far. She also won the 500 free against LSU last year.

In both races, she beat out LSU’s Jolee Liles, who ranks 3rd in school history in the 500 free and 4th in the 1000 free.

The other double winner on the day for Tulane was sophomore Danielle Titus, a Barbadian Olympian. She topped the 100 back in 56.22 and 200 back in 2:02.62. She also won the 100 back against LSU last season.

LSU divers will be back in competition at the Auburn Invitational from December 15-18, and again at the Tennessee Invitational from January 3-6. The swimmers are on a break until they host Florida State in a dual meet on January 15.

Tulane is now done until they host a dual meet against SMU on January 15.

Courtesy: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s swimming and diving team took the home pool deck for the first time in over two months Saturday morning, defeating the Tulane Green Wave 203-97.

Head swimming coach Rick Bishop and head diving coach Doug Shaffer are proud of the way their teams performed going into LSU’s finals week before Christmas break.

“Given the week before finals and what that means with the distractions to our training and some of the complications we’ve had with injury or illness, I felt really happy with the performance today,” Shaffer said.

“We had a great meet today,” Bishop added. “People have been battling the flu, so we’re coming out of it. I thought they were racing hard, working on the details and just trying to find a way to get better. As we continue to move through the season, the women are definitely making some great progress. I love the energy and enthusiasm, which they brought today. We’re set up for a nice Christmas training break. On into January with some great meets against Florida State and Texas A&M.”

IN THE POOL

To start off the day, LSU’s ‘A’ relay team for the 200-yard medley placed first with a time of 1:42.22. Katarina Milutinovich carried over her great performances from the midseason meet at the Art Adamson Invitational, winning the 200-yard free with a time of 1:52.18. Finishing right behind her was Reagan Osborne with a time of 1:52.60 and Jolee Liles with a time of 1:52.89.

Emilie Boll had a strong day in the pool, finishing the day with two wins in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard breaststroke with times of 1:02.22 and 2:19.43. Hannah Bellina also swept the butterfly events in the 100-fly and 200-fly, finishing with respective times of 55.69 and 2:01.97. In the 200-fly, Reagan Sweeney and Sasha Ramey took the remaining top-3 positions finishing with times of 2:05.03 and 2:05.24.

For the 50-yard free, Emily Pawlaski nabbed the win in the short-distance event with a time of 23.78. Finishing behind her was Natalie Kucsan with a time of 24.08, followed by Sarah Grace Thompson and Brooke Boling with times of 24.35 and 24.54. In the 100-yard free, Reagan Osborne touched the wall first with a time of 51.70 and Kucsan wasn’t far behind, finishing second with a time of 52.13. Peyton Curry placed fourth in the event with a time of 52.89.

In the 200-yard IM, Maddie Clifton claimed first place with a time of 2:06.27, while Ramey and Kylie Bennett finished in second and third with respective times of 2:07.53 and 2:09.04.

To finish the day off, a relay team of Curry, Osborne, Bellina and Kucsan finished in first place for the 400-yard free relay with a time of 3:25.81.

ON THE BOARDS

Gutierrez Lavenant swept the springboard events, claiming first place on the three-meter with a score of 309.75 and first place on the one-meter with a score of 335.10.

Buckley finished the day with two personal bests on the one-meter and three-meter, placing second on the one-meter with a score of 319.73 and three-meter with a score of 301.13.

“Montse(rrat Gutierrez Lavenant) and Maggie (Buckley) stepped up and performed well,” Shaffer said. “We’re in the moment, advanced, and hopefully that will give them some competition going into other events. For Maggie, that was a personal best on both the one-meter and the three-meter. Montse is showing improvement every single time she gets out there.”

UP NEXT

The swimming Tigers won’t compete again until the Jan. 15 meet against Florida State, while the diving Tigers head to Auburn, Ala., to compete in the Auburn Diving Invitational set for Dec. 15- Dec. 18.

Courtesy: Tulane Athletics

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana – The Tulane swimming and diving team competed in a dual meet against the LSU Tigers this morning in their final meet of the fall. While they saw four first place finishes, the Green Wave fell 97-203.

Lilly Byrne had herself a day taking first with a season best time of 10:13.30 in the 1000-yard free. The junior also came in first in the 500-yard free with a time of 4:57.78.

Teammate Noa Heron also found herself on the podium in the 1000-yard free, coming in second with a time of 10:13.50. The Tulane senior also took third in the 500-yard free with a time of 5:01.75.

Danielle Titus had another strong showing in the 100-yard and 200-yard backstroke, taking first in both. In the 100-yard back she hit the wall with a time of 56.22 and in the 200-yard back a time of 2:02.62. Mya Drost-Parra wasn’t far behind Titus in the 200-yard back, coming in second with a time of 2:05.49.

Freshman Sam Krew took third in the 100-yard free with a time of 52.67. Riley Hendrix came in fifth (52.95) and Iza Pelka took sixth with a time of 52.98.

Christiana Williams found herself in the middle of a pack of Tigers in both the 100-yard and 200-yard breaststroke. She hit the wall in second place with a time of 1:04.43 in the 100-yard breast and hit again in second place in the 200-yard breast at 2:19.92.

In 1-meter diving, Paige McKenzie (253.88), Katie Lipsey (248.10), Gabby Hebert (246.23) and Avery Francis (212.78) occupied places three through six.

Mckenzie also found herself on the podium in 3-meter diving scoring 251.03 to take the third-place spot.

“The divers had a good performance overall against a very strong LSU squad” diving coach John Sirmon . “We had a couple of season best performances and Katie Lipsey had a personal best on three meters, things are continuing to move in the right direction. We’ve been showing improvements week in and week out over the semester and I expect that trend to continue as we have some solid training time before our next competition.”

Rounding out the day was the 400-yard free relay. The Tulane-B relay made up of Eleanor McMeen , Jennifer Gougelmann , Titus and Riley Hendrix came in third with a time of 3:36.44.

The Olive and Blue will resume action in January when they host the SMU Mustangs on the 15th.

