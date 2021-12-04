Thomas Heilman: “These race I’ve had are almost beyond my expectations”

2021 US OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, December 1 – Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- LCM (50m)
- Day 3 Prelims Recap
Reported by Braden Keith.
14-year old Thomas Heilman, swimming about 25 minutes after his 100 fly National Age Group Record, was 4th in the final of the 200 free in 1:51.47. That’s slightly slower than his 1:51.27 13-14 US record in prelims and is the first swim of his meet where he hasn’t broken a National Age Group Record.
Sounds like he’s 14+10 years old