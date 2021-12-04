Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Thomas Heilman: “These race I’ve had are almost beyond my expectations”

Comments: 1

2021 US OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Braden Keith.

14-year old Thomas Heilman, swimming about 25 minutes after his 100 fly National Age Group Record, was 4th in the final of the 200 free in 1:51.47. That’s slightly slower than his 1:51.27 13-14 US record in prelims and is the first swim of his meet where he hasn’t broken a National Age Group Record.

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Swimmerfromjapananduk
35 minutes ago

Sounds like he’s 14+10 years old

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!