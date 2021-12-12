After Scratching Rest of Meet, Zhier Fan Goes West Meet Record 1:52.92 200 BR

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

December 8-11, 2021

Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Prelims: 9 am (ET)

Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm

BOYS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record: Josh Matheny – 1:52.12 (2019)

West Meet Record: Ben Dillard – 1:54.74 (2019)

Top 3:

17-year-old Zhier Fan out of Metroplex Aquatics basted a new personal best of 1:52.92 to win the boys 200 breast at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West last night. With the swim, Fan shattered the West meet record by nearly 2 seconds.

Fan had scratched out of the first 3 days of the meet for unknown reasons, but he made the most out of his final opportunity on Saturday, dropping 4.07 seconds from his previous best time. He entered the meet with a 1:56.99, a time he swam in March of this year. Fan had a great summer of LCM racing, getting down to 1:01.02 and 2:13.87 in the LCM breast races, so it was only a matter of time before he broke through in yards too.

At 1:52.92, Fan is now the #4 performer all time among 17-year-old boys. He’s not too far off Reece Whitley’s 1:51.43, which is the fastest mark by a 17-year-old all-time. Fan has also broken into the all-time top 10 for the 17-18 age group, landing at #8. Josh Matheny holds the 17-18 NAG at 1:51.38, giving Fan another year to drop about 1.5 seconds.

Here is the newly updated all-time top 10 for 17-18 boys in the SCY 200 breast: