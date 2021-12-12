O’Callaghan Wins Double Gold As Titmus Shakes Off Cobwebs In Queensland

2021 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Australians competing at these 2021 Queensland Championships came to race, as we’ve already seen some impressive performances from the likes of Olympic gold medalist Zac Stubblety-Cook and more.

Stubblety-Cook crushed a winning effort of 2:07.00 to take the men’s 200m breast in the 3rd fastest time of his career. You can read more about that performance here.

Among the younger set, 16-year-old Flynn Southam and 13-year-old Olympia Pope put up some age record-setting results, which you can review here and here.

Although no records were broken at her hand, St. Peters Western’s 17-year-old ace Mollie O’Callaghan logged double victories tonight, taking on the women’s 200m free and 100m back events.

The Olympic gold medalist first posted a 2free outing of 1:56.51, beating teammate and reigning 400m free and 200m free Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus.

Opening in 57.35 and closing in 59.16, O’Callaghan got to the wall nearly 1 second ahead of Titmus who settled for silver in 1:57.36. Brianna Throssell rounded out the top 3 in 1:58.16.

As for Titmus, the 21-year-old is merely shaking off the cobwebs here in Queensland. We reported how, as of September, the Dean Boxall-trained star hadn’t swum a lap since her Tokyo success, giving her mind and body time to rest and take stock of what she accomplished this summer.

For O’Callaghan, the teen’s other gold medal this evening came in the 100m back where she scored a time of 1:00.67 for the win. She’s been as fast as 58.86 in this event but her casual 1:00.67 after a 2free performance was enough to get the job done here.

The men’s 200m free saw 19-year-old Olympian Tommy Neill of Rackley own the gold in a time of 1:47.28 over Tokyo teammate Elijah Winnington.

Winnington clocked 1:48.22 for silver while Griffith’s World championships finalist Clyde Lewis was next in one in 1:48.88.

Neill was another swimmer who took on a dirty double as he would wind up atop the men’s 400m IM podium as well this evening. Neill posted a winning time of 4:19.18 to rake in another piece of hardware. His result here checks in as his first-ever time under 4:20, as his previous PB rested at the 4:22.07 he produced 2 years ago.

As a testament to Neill’s versatility, the teen also clocked an anchor of 21.83 yesterday as a member of Rackley’s mixed 200m free relay.

Additional Notes: