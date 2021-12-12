Olympia Pope Breaks Australian Age Record For 13-Yr-Olds In 200 Breast

2021 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

In addition to impressive swims by Olympian Zac Stubblety-Cook in the men’s 200m breast and rising star Flynn Southam in the men’s 100m free, an Australian National Age Record also fell at these 2021 Queensland Championships.

While competing in the women’s 200m breaststroke for 13-year-olds, Somerset’s Olympia Pope fired off a new lifetime best of 2:32.61. That not only crushed the field by over 7 seconds but her time checks in as a new Australian National Age Record, overtaking the previous mark of 2:31.14 that Tess David put on the books way back in 2009.

After establishing herself as the top-seeded swimmer of the morning here with a prelims time of 2:35.20, Pope split 1:12.86/1:19.75 to crank out the best time of her young career. Entering these Championships, Pope’s previous PB stood at the 2:34.06 she established just last month.

Pope has plenty of opportunities left in which to inflict additional damage, as the newly-minted record holder is set to race her age group’s 200m IM, 100m breast, 50m free, 100m free, 400m free, 400m IM, 200, free and 50m breast events.