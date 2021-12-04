Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Once-Banned Aussie Shayna Jack Set For Return At Queensland Championships

Comments: 6

2021 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Saturday, December 11th – Friday, December 17th
  • Brisbane Aquatic Centre
  • LCM (50m)
  • Entries

The 2021 Queensland Championships are almost upon us, with the annual competition set to kick off on Saturday, December 11th. Among the elite talent to the tune of Ariarne Titmus, Mitch Larkin and Brendon Smith, is once-banned swimmer Shayna Jack.

The 23-year-old is entered in the women’s 50m free, 100m free, 1500m free, 50m back and 50m fly in her first official competition back since her doping suspension concluded on July 12th of this year. The last time Jack competed was the 2019 World Championships Swimming Trials in her native Australia, which means she’ll be racing for the first time in well over 2 years.

You can read the backstory of Jack’s situation here.

As we reported this past September, after having missed the 2019 FINA World Championships as well as the 2020 Olympic Games, Jack is ‘hungrier than ever’ according to coach Dean Boxall of St. Peters Western.

In the past, Jack has competed primarily in the sprint freestyle events and was a member of four medal-winning relays at the 2017 FINA World Championships.

With the likes of Emma McKeonCate Campbell still gunning for Paris 2024 at this time, as well as young guns such as Mollie O’Callaghan in the mix, Jack will have her work cut out for her with just 3 years left to the next Summer Olympic Games.

Additional notable entrants for these Queensland Championships include: Thomas Hauck, Flynn Southam, Mitch Larkin, Zac Stubblety-Cook, Joshua Edwards-Smith, Clyde Lewis, Taylor McKeown, Lani Pallister, Cody Simpson, Meg Harris, David Morgan, Eve Thomas (NZL), Elizabeth Dekkers, Gabriella Peiniger, Brendon Smith, Chelsea Hodges, Abbey Harkin, Kiah Melverton, Mollie O’Callaghan, Kai Taylor, Ariarne Titmus, Elijah Winnington

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
6 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Wow
1 hour ago

Live stream?

0
0
Reply
Joel
Reply to  Wow
42 minutes ago

I think you have to pay through Big Voice media. The link is on the Swimming Queensland website.
Btw, is it a mistake that Shayna is entered in the 1500 free. I know it’s on the entry list. I was just confused by it.

0
0
Reply
Wow
Reply to  Joel
17 minutes ago

No mistake. She intends on swimming it, not sure why?

1
0
Reply
Joel
Reply to  Wow
11 minutes ago

Thanks. Fair enough. Use it as a training swim maybe.

0
0
Reply
Lil Swimmy
38 minutes ago

hi flop!

0
0
Reply
BearlyBreathing
37 minutes ago

“Hungry” Jack.
I get it.

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Swim analyst, businesswoman.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!