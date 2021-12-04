Once-Banned Aussie Shayna Jack Set For Return At Queensland Championships

2021 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, December 11th – Friday, December 17th

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

LCM (50m)

Entries

The 2021 Queensland Championships are almost upon us, with the annual competition set to kick off on Saturday, December 11th. Among the elite talent to the tune of Ariarne Titmus, Mitch Larkin and Brendon Smith, is once-banned swimmer Shayna Jack.

The 23-year-old is entered in the women’s 50m free, 100m free, 1500m free, 50m back and 50m fly in her first official competition back since her doping suspension concluded on July 12th of this year. The last time Jack competed was the 2019 World Championships Swimming Trials in her native Australia, which means she’ll be racing for the first time in well over 2 years.

You can read the backstory of Jack’s situation here.

As we reported this past September, after having missed the 2019 FINA World Championships as well as the 2020 Olympic Games, Jack is ‘hungrier than ever’ according to coach Dean Boxall of St. Peters Western.

In the past, Jack has competed primarily in the sprint freestyle events and was a member of four medal-winning relays at the 2017 FINA World Championships.

With the likes of Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell still gunning for Paris 2024 at this time, as well as young guns such as Mollie O’Callaghan in the mix, Jack will have her work cut out for her with just 3 years left to the next Summer Olympic Games.

Additional notable entrants for these Queensland Championships include: Thomas Hauck, Flynn Southam, Mitch Larkin, Zac Stubblety-Cook, Joshua Edwards-Smith, Clyde Lewis, Taylor McKeown, Lani Pallister, Cody Simpson, Meg Harris, David Morgan, Eve Thomas (NZL), Elizabeth Dekkers, Gabriella Peiniger, Brendon Smith, Chelsea Hodges, Abbey Harkin, Kiah Melverton, Mollie O’Callaghan, Kai Taylor, Ariarne Titmus, Elijah Winnington