Nic Fink Takes American 100 Breast Record in ISL Final

Nic Fink, representing the Cali Condors during the International Swimming League Final, broke the American record in the SCM 100 breaststroke with a time of 55.56.

Fink broke his own record from the 2020 ISL Final, when he swam the race in 56.16. Here are his split comparisons:

2021 100 breast 2020 100 breast 26.13 26.51 29.43 29.65 55.56 56.16

Heading into Saturday’s last day of competition, Fink led the MVP Standings with 37 points. The MVP winner of the final gets $20,000, double what individual swimmers earned in the Playoff matches.

With this win in the 100, Fink sweeps the breaststroke events in the Final. His wins in the 50 and 200 may have been deemed “upsets,” and he just narrowly won the 100 — Energy Standard’s Ilya Shymanovich took second with 55.59. Fink also broke the American record in the 50 breast at this meet with his time of 25.72.

With such a close race between Energy Standard and Cali, the respective ISL Season 1 and 2 winners, Fink’s win momentarily pushed Cali ahead of Energy Standard.

The battle between both of the teams has been testy and contentious, especially after Friday’s disqualification of Cali’s 400 women’s relay team pushed Energy Standard ahead in the rankings.