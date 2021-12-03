Nic Fink Leads Match MVP Standings After Day 1, Sarah Sjostrom Leads Season

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 18 – LEAGUE FINAL

The team battle looks like it could come down to the wire in the 2021 International Swimming League championship match, especially after a big relay DQ swung momentum from Cali to Energy Standard at the end of day 1.

But there’s an even higher-stakes race on the line for the individual athletes: MVP.

The winner of the match MVP receives $20,000, double what Playoff MVPs scored.

The winner of the season MVP award receives $100,000, with top 10 all receiving at least $10,000.

MVP Race – Match

Nic Fink, thanks to his big upset in the 50 breaststroke, little upset in the 200 breaststroke, and a lot of Jackpot points takes the day 1 lead in the MVP standings. With most of the swimmers at the top of the standings locked out of the ‘Skins’ standings, this battle could get very interesting.

It doesn’t look like Sjostrom has “big Jackpot” form at this meet, but if Fink can get another one in the 100 breaststroke, and Cali can win the mixed medley relay (which he will likely be on), then he’s got a chance at holding on.

The highest-ranked swimmer in the match MVP standings with a chance at a skins win is #7 Anastasiya Shkurdai, who will swim the 50 backstroke for Energy Standard. She has a 200 backstroke win during this ISL season, and was 2nd in the 50 individually on Friday, so that’s

MVP Race – Season

Sarah Sjostrom, Energy Standard – 482.5 Siobhan Haughey, Energy Standard – 444.0 Beata Nelson, Cali Condors – 383.5 (TIE) Ilya Hymanovich, Energy Standard/Duncan Scott, London Roar – 373.0 Lilly King, Cali Condors – 325 Kelsi Dahlia, Cali Condors – 302 Coleman Stewart, Cali Condors – 285.75 Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Iron – 285.0 Caeleb Dressel, Cali Condors – 279.5

While Energy Standard’s Sarah Sjostrom wasn’t at her best on day 1, she’s doing enough to ensure that she’ll be the Season 3 MVP. That’s her second MVP award in as many ISL seasons.

The only way Sjostrom was realistically going to be caught was if Siobhan Haughey went ham on day 1 (she had a good day, but not a massive Jackpot day), or if the women’s skins race was free, and Haughey finaled while Sjostrom did not.

There was only a little movement on day 1 of the finale (remember: no double points for the final anymore). Caeleb Dressel jumped Tom Shields into the top 10, largely on the strength of superior Cali relays, with both getting the chance to swim butterfly skins on Saturday.

Kelsi Dahlia’s World Record wasn’t enough to move her up. A relay DQ wasn’t enough to move either her or Lilly King down, either (the next swimmer behind them, Ranomi Kromowidjojo, isn’t in the final).

The biggest movement was Ilya Shymanovich, who was upset twice on Friday by Cali’s Nic Fink, in the 50 and 200 breaststroke. He’s used to winning those races and getting big Jackpot points in the 50 breast. He’s in very little danger of sliding lower than 5th, however, regardless of what happens on Saturday.