2021 ISL Final: Day 1 Live Recap

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 18 – LEAGUE FINAL

The 2021 ISL Final has arrived, as the Cali Condors aim to repeat as champions and Energy Standard vies to take back the trophy after becoming the inaugural title winners in 2019.

The London Roar and LA Current will battle to win their first ISL title in franchise history. London finished second in Season 1 and third last year, while the Current have had back-to-back fourth-place showings.

The Roar will notably be without star backstroker Kira Toussaint, who is out with illness (having testing negative for COVID-19), while Cali hasn’t entered Caeleb Dressel in the men’s 50 freestyle—one of the events in which he set the world record in during the 2020 final.

Dressel will race the 100 fly individually to go along with both relays.

For a preview of the match, click here.

Women’s 100 Fly

World Record: 54.61, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2014

ISL Record: 54.89, Kelsi Dahlia (USA), 2021

Kelsi Dahlia got the Cali Condors off to an incredible start in the ISL Final, breaking the world record in the women’s 100 butterfly in a time of 54.59. Dahlia’s swim lowers the previous mark of 54.61, set by Sarah Sjostrom in 2014.

Dahlia also lowers her American (54.84) and ISL Records (54.89) while scoring 12 points for the Condors, while London went 2-3 with Emma McKeon (55.66) and Marie Wattel (56.01).

Sjostrom was fourth for Energy Standard in 56.17.

Men’s 100 Fly

World Record: 47.78, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020

(USA), 2020 ISL Record: 47.78, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020

After the LA Current finished with a net zero points in the first event (due to a DNS), Tom Shields got them on the board in a big way in the men’s 100 fly, winning in a time of 49.03.

Shields remains undefeated in the event in Eindhoven, having gone three-for-three in the playoffs. He has been as fast as 48.78 this season.

Caeleb Dressel, the fastest Season 3 swimmer at 48.53, took second in 49.23, closing faster than anyone (26.04) after a relatively pedestrian opening 50 of 23.19.

Dressel set the world record in this event during last season’s final (47.78), but doesn’t appear to be at his best here, which could be costly for Cali’s chances of repeating.

Chad Le Clos (49.54) and Vini Lanza (49.91) were also sub-50 for Energy Standard and London, respectively.

Match Standings

Cali Condors, 25.0 London Roar, 20.0 LA Current, 14.0 Energy Standard, 11.0

Women’s 200 Back

World Record: 1:58.94, Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2020

ISL Record: 1:59.25, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2019

Beata Nelson extended Cali’s early lead in the match with a big victory in the women’s 200 backstroke, producing the fastest time of the season in 2:00.33 to come within three-tenths of the American Record.

Nelson has now won the event seven times this season, with her previous fastest time coming back in Match 7 of the regular season in 2:00.55. She jackpotted two swimmers to score 12 points.

Energy Standard’s Anastasiya Shkurdai placed second in 2:01.51, breaking her Belarusian National Record for a third time this season, and LA’s Ingrid Wilm picked up third in 2:02.38.

With Kira Toussaint out of action, Minna Atherton placed fourth for London in 2:02.44.

Men’s 200 Back

World Record: 1:45.63, Mitch Larkin (AUS), 2015

(AUS), 2015 ISL Record: 1:46.37, Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 2020

Evgeny Rylov (ENS), 1:47.88 Ryan Murphy (LAC), 1:48.12 Christian Diener (LON), 1:49.25 Luke Greenbank (LON), 1:50.38 Apostolos Christou (LAC), 1:50.75 Coleman Stewart (CAC), 1:51.11 Brodie Williams (CAC), 1:52.75 Travis Mahoney (ENS), 1:52.92

Evgeny Rylov got Energy Standard on the board with the club’s first win of the match in the men’s 200 back, opening up the early lead and ultimately holding off LA’s Ryan Murphy in a time of 1:47.88.

Rylov has clearly hit his taper nicely, with his last win in the event coming back in the third playoff match in 1:51.47. His time from tonight is also the fastest of the season, overtaking Murphy’s 1:48.10 from last week.

Murphy was .02 off his season-best in 1:48.12 for second, while London’s Christian Diener (1:49.25) and Luke Greenbank (1:50.38) went 3-4 to get some points for the Roar.

Match Standings

Cali Condors, 43.0 London Roar, 36.0 LA Current, 35.0 Energy Standard, 30.0

Women’s 200 Breast

World Record: 2:14.57, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2009

ISL Record: 2:15.56, Lilly King (USA), 2020

Lilly King (CAC), 2:17.06 Emily Escobedo (CAC), 2:18.00 Annie Lazor (LAC), 2:18.37 Evgeniia Chikunova (ENS), 2:19.56 Kotryna Teterevkova (LAC), 2:21.19 Sydney Pickrem (LON), 2:21.79 Viktoriya Gunes (ENS), 2:23.12 Sara Francheschi (LAC), 2:27.18

Men’s 200 Breast

World Record: 2:00.16, Kirill Prigoda (RUS), 2018

ISL Record: 2:00.58, Marco Koch (GER), 2020

Women’s 4×100 Free Relay

World Record: 3:26.53, Netherlands, 2014

ISL Record: 3:25.37, Energy Standard, 2020

Men’s 50 Free

World Record: 20.16, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020

(USA), 2020 ISL Record: 20.16, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020

Women’s 50 Free

World Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED), 2017

ISL Record: 23.08, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2021

Men’s 200 IM

World Record: 1:49.63, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2012

ISL Record: 1:50.76, Daiya Seto (JPN), 2019

Women’s 200 IM

World Record: 2:01.86, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014

ISL Record: 2:03.93, Yui Ohashi (JPN), 2020

Men’s 50 Breast

World Record: 25.25, Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) / Ilya Shymanovich (BLR), 2009 / 2021

(BLR), 2009 / 2021 ISL Record: 25.29, Emre Sakci (TUR), 2020

Women’s 50 Breast

World Record: 28.56, Alia Atkinson (JAM), 2018

ISL Record: 28.77, Lilly King (USA), 2020

Men’s 4×100 Free Relay

World Record: 3:03.03, United States, 2018

ISL Record: 3:02.78, Energy Standard, 2020

Women’s 50 Back

Men’s 50 Back

World Record: 22.22, Florent Manaudou (FRA), 2014

ISL Record: 22.53, Ryan Murphy (USA), 2021

Women’s 400 Free

World Record: 3:53.92, Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2018

ISL Record: 3:54.06, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2019

Men’s 400 Free

World Record: 3:32.25, Yannick Agnel (FRA), 2012

ISL Record: 3:35.49, Danas Rapsys (LTU), 2020

Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay

World Record: 3:44.52, United States, 2020

ISL Record: 3:44.52, Cali Condors, 2020

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay