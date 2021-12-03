2021 ISL Final: Day 1 Live Recap

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 18 – LEAGUE FINAL
- Friday, December 3rd – Saturday, December 4th
- 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST
- Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands
- Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format
- Teams Competing: Energy Standard, Cali Condors, London Roar, LA Current
The 2021 ISL Final has arrived, as the Cali Condors aim to repeat as champions and Energy Standard vies to take back the trophy after becoming the inaugural title winners in 2019.
The London Roar and LA Current will battle to win their first ISL title in franchise history. London finished second in Season 1 and third last year, while the Current have had back-to-back fourth-place showings.
The Roar will notably be without star backstroker Kira Toussaint, who is out with illness (having testing negative for COVID-19), while Cali hasn’t entered Caeleb Dressel in the men’s 50 freestyle—one of the events in which he set the world record in during the 2020 final.
Dressel will race the 100 fly individually to go along with both relays.
For a preview of the match, click here.
Women’s 100 Fly
World Record: 54.61, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2014 ISL Record: 54.89, Kelsi Dahlia (USA), 2021
- Kelsi Dahlia (CAC), 54.59 WR
- Emma McKeon (LON), 55.66
- Marie Wattel (LON), 56.01
- Sarah Sjostrom (ENS), 56.17
- Anna Ntountounaki (LAC), 56.26
- Erika Brown (CAC), 56.29
- Madeline Banic (ENS), 57.07
- -Mikaela Dahlke (LAC), DNS
Kelsi Dahlia got the Cali Condors off to an incredible start in the ISL Final, breaking the world record in the women’s 100 butterfly in a time of 54.59. Dahlia’s swim lowers the previous mark of 54.61, set by Sarah Sjostrom in 2014.
Dahlia also lowers her American (54.84) and ISL Records (54.89) while scoring 12 points for the Condors, while London went 2-3 with Emma McKeon (55.66) and Marie Wattel (56.01).
Sjostrom was fourth for Energy Standard in 56.17.
Men’s 100 Fly
- World Record: 47.78, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020
- ISL Record: 47.78, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020
- Tom Shields (LAC), 49.03
- Caeleb Dressel (CAC), 49.23
- Chad Le Clos (ENS), 49.54
- Vini Lanza (LON), 49.91
- Tomoe Hvas (LAC), 50.27
- Marcin Cieslak (CAC), 50.29
- Edward Mildred (LON), 50.94
- James Guy (ENS), 51.15
After the LA Current finished with a net zero points in the first event (due to a DNS), Tom Shields got them on the board in a big way in the men’s 100 fly, winning in a time of 49.03.
Shields remains undefeated in the event in Eindhoven, having gone three-for-three in the playoffs. He has been as fast as 48.78 this season.
Caeleb Dressel, the fastest Season 3 swimmer at 48.53, took second in 49.23, closing faster than anyone (26.04) after a relatively pedestrian opening 50 of 23.19.
Dressel set the world record in this event during last season’s final (47.78), but doesn’t appear to be at his best here, which could be costly for Cali’s chances of repeating.
Chad Le Clos (49.54) and Vini Lanza (49.91) were also sub-50 for Energy Standard and London, respectively.
Match Standings
- Cali Condors, 25.0
- London Roar, 20.0
- LA Current, 14.0
- Energy Standard, 11.0
Women’s 200 Back
- World Record: 1:58.94, Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2020
- ISL Record: 1:59.25, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2019
- Beata Nelson (CAC), 2:00.33
- Anastasiya Shkurdai (ENS), 2:01.51
- Ingrid Wilm (LAC), 2:02.38
- Minna Atherton (LON), 2:02.44
- Kathleen Baker (LAC), 2:03.25
- Hali Flickinger (CAC), 2:04.53
- Mary-Sophie Harvey (ENS), 2:05.53
- Katie Shanahan (LON), 2:07.08
Beata Nelson extended Cali’s early lead in the match with a big victory in the women’s 200 backstroke, producing the fastest time of the season in 2:00.33 to come within three-tenths of the American Record.
Nelson has now won the event seven times this season, with her previous fastest time coming back in Match 7 of the regular season in 2:00.55. She jackpotted two swimmers to score 12 points.
Energy Standard’s Anastasiya Shkurdai placed second in 2:01.51, breaking her Belarusian National Record for a third time this season, and LA’s Ingrid Wilm picked up third in 2:02.38.
With Kira Toussaint out of action, Minna Atherton placed fourth for London in 2:02.44.
Men’s 200 Back
- World Record: 1:45.63, Mitch Larkin (AUS), 2015
- ISL Record: 1:46.37, Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 2020
- Evgeny Rylov (ENS), 1:47.88
- Ryan Murphy (LAC), 1:48.12
- Christian Diener (LON), 1:49.25
- Luke Greenbank (LON), 1:50.38
- Apostolos Christou (LAC), 1:50.75
- Coleman Stewart (CAC), 1:51.11
- Brodie Williams (CAC), 1:52.75
- Travis Mahoney (ENS), 1:52.92
Evgeny Rylov got Energy Standard on the board with the club’s first win of the match in the men’s 200 back, opening up the early lead and ultimately holding off LA’s Ryan Murphy in a time of 1:47.88.
Rylov has clearly hit his taper nicely, with his last win in the event coming back in the third playoff match in 1:51.47. His time from tonight is also the fastest of the season, overtaking Murphy’s 1:48.10 from last week.
Murphy was .02 off his season-best in 1:48.12 for second, while London’s Christian Diener (1:49.25) and Luke Greenbank (1:50.38) went 3-4 to get some points for the Roar.
Match Standings
- Cali Condors, 43.0
- London Roar, 36.0
- LA Current, 35.0
- Energy Standard, 30.0
Women’s 200 Breast
- World Record: 2:14.57, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2009
- ISL Record: 2:15.56, Lilly King (USA), 2020
- Lilly King (CAC), 2:17.06
- Emily Escobedo (CAC), 2:18.00
- Annie Lazor (LAC), 2:18.37
- Evgeniia Chikunova (ENS), 2:19.56
- Kotryna Teterevkova (LAC), 2:21.19
- Sydney Pickrem (LON), 2:21.79
- Viktoriya Gunes (ENS), 2:23.12
- Sara Francheschi (LAC), 2:27.18
Men’s 200 Breast
- World Record: 2:00.16, Kirill Prigoda (RUS), 2018
- ISL Record: 2:00.58, Marco Koch (GER), 2020
Women’s 4×100 Free Relay
- World Record: 3:26.53, Netherlands, 2014
- ISL Record: 3:25.37, Energy Standard, 2020
Men’s 50 Free
- World Record: 20.16, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020
- ISL Record: 20.16, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020
Women’s 50 Free
- World Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED), 2017
- ISL Record: 23.08, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2021
Men’s 200 IM
- World Record: 1:49.63, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2012
- ISL Record: 1:50.76, Daiya Seto (JPN), 2019
Women’s 200 IM
- World Record: 2:01.86, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014
- ISL Record: 2:03.93, Yui Ohashi (JPN), 2020
Men’s 50 Breast
- World Record: 25.25, Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) / Ilya Shymanovich (BLR), 2009 / 2021
- ISL Record: 25.29, Emre Sakci (TUR), 2020
Women’s 50 Breast
- World Record: 28.56, Alia Atkinson (JAM), 2018
- ISL Record: 28.77, Lilly King (USA), 2020
Men’s 4×100 Free Relay
- World Record: 3:03.03, United States, 2018
- ISL Record: 3:02.78, Energy Standard, 2020
Women’s 50 Back
- World Record: 25.60, Kira Toussaint (NED) / Kira Toussaint (NED), 2020 / 2020
- ISL Record: 25.60, Kira Toussaint (NED), 25.60
Men’s 50 Back
- World Record: 22.22, Florent Manaudou (FRA), 2014
- ISL Record: 22.53, Ryan Murphy (USA), 2021
Women’s 400 Free
- World Record: 3:53.92, Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2018
- ISL Record: 3:54.06, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2019
Men’s 400 Free
- World Record: 3:32.25, Yannick Agnel (FRA), 2012
- ISL Record: 3:35.49, Danas Rapsys (LTU), 2020
Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay
- World Record: 3:44.52, United States, 2020
- ISL Record: 3:44.52, Cali Condors, 2020
Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay
- World Record: 3:19.16, Russia, 2009
- ISL Record: 3:18.28, Energy Standard, 2020
Anyone streaming on Discord? these fees getting out of hand
CBC and BBC both stream for free if you use a British or Canadian VPN. “VPN – Super Unlimited Proxy” works well and is available for free on Android and Iphone.
Truly a lifesaver
Really looking forward to some fast swims.
I’d pay if there weren’t so many posts about the stream being glitchy. Fix the stream!
weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
Are they not streaming the ISL final live on CBS?!?!
I think someone said in another comment that CBS is airing it tape-delayed tonight.
Kira :'(
well, there goes any small glimmer of hope of Roar winning.
Me desperately trying to find a stream before it starts 😬