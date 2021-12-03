Cali Condors Rip American Record In Men’s Medley Relay

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 18 – LEAGUE FINAL

Yet another record bit the dust on day one of the International Swimming League (ISL) season 3 finale, this one of the American record variety.

Representing the Cali Condors in Eindhoven, the men’s medley relay foursome of Coleman Stewart, Nic Fink, Caeleb Dressel and Justin Ress pumped out a time of 3:19.64.

Stewart fired off an opening split of 49.62 before Fink took over with a super quick 55.21 breaststroke split. Dressel’s 49.01 fly leg kept the squad in the lead before Ress’ anchor of 45.80 sealed the deal.

The combined effort of 3:19.64 sliced .34 off of the previous American Record of 3:19.98 that’s been on the books for nearly 3 years. That previous performance was conducted at the 2018 FINA Short Fcourer World Championships, with teammates Ryan Murphy (49.63), Andrew Wilson (56.84), Dressel (48.28) and Ryan Held (45.23) getting the job done.

For the Cali Condors tonight, the squad’s effort fell just .48 outside of the World Record of 3:19.16, a time Russia set back in 2009.