Lilly King Non-Simultaneous Touch DQs Dominant Cali Condors Relay

A huge disqualification rocked the end of day 1 of the 2021 International Swimming League finale.

Cali Condors breaststroker Lilly King was called for a “one-handed turn” at the 75 meter mark of the women’s 400 medley relay final, according to television announces. That’s a race that the Condors won comfortably before the disqualification. What would have been a 38-point result for Cali wound up being just 6 points, and Cali jumped from 20 points to 38. That means a 50 point swing on the disqualification.

King has been disqualified for a one hand touch at a major meet before: at the 2019 World Championships, King was disqualified in prelims of the 200 breast for a “non-simultaneous” touch, which means essentially the same thing. The video showed a close call, but King ultimately agreed that the call was correct.

In breaststroke, swimmers are required to touch the wall with two hands approximately simultaneously. The text of the rule:

At each turn and at the finish of the race, the touch shall be made with both hands separated and simultaneously at, above, or below the water level.

The touch is not required to be side-by-side, or at the same level of the wall, but to the judgement of the official, has to be “simultaneous.”

The ISL did implement a video review system this year to overturn disqualifications, but that review system, by rule, can only be used to overturn issues of relay exchanges or false starts. We have, however, seen disqualifications overturned after the session anyway.

ISL has not yet posted a video of the race.

The Cali Condors had massive momentum coming out of that relay that was brought to a screeching halt with the disqualification. What could have been a Cali 29-point lead is instead an Energy Standard 21-point lead.

