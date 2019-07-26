Lilly King Admits 200 Breast DQ Call Was Correct: ‘I Definitely Did It’

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following a drawn-out saga to determine if she touched did indeed do a non-simultaneous touch on the first wall of her Worlds 200 breast prelims swim, outspoken Olympian Lilly King admitted Friday after seeing video that the disqualification call was correct.

“They made the right call,” King said, according to the Associated Press. “When you saw it in super slo-mo and super zoom, I definitely did it.”

It took about 30 minutes after her race for USA Swimming to find out and announce what King had been called for. The organization filed a protest, which they lost, then took it to FINA’s Jury of Appeal, which also upheld the initial call.

Video review is in use at this meet (only to overturn calls, not to make new ones), and it’s extremely rare for the Jury to overturn a call when that is the case.

“I really appreciate everyone’s effort to try to get it overturned, but it was so over the top,” King added. “I think it would have been very difficult to see with the human eye personally, but I think the official was standing at just the right angle and she got me… The officials are there to do their job and that’s what they did.”

It wouldn’t be Lilly King without a hint of controversy in her response, however. Earlier in the meet, she criticized FINA over its handling of the Sun Yang situation, and supported Mack Horton in his podium protest of the Chinese star.

“I don’t think anyone at FINA is going to stand up for the athletes, so the athletes have to stand up for themselves,” she said at the time.

Thus, she didn’t shut down the conspiracy theory that has briefly circulated – without logical base – that FINA could have been retaliating against her.

“Do I think maybe something I had said about FINA earlier maybe came back to haunt me in the jury? Yeah, probably,” King said, “but I’m still going to stand up for what I believe in and in the end the official made the right call.”