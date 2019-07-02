Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The Official SwimSwam 2019 World Championships Preview Index

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
  • Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
  • The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
  • Meet site
  • FinaTV Live Stream
  • Live results

Stay up to date on all of our event-by-event previews for the 2019 World Championships here, with links out to each preview, plus a running compilation of medalists updated daily.

Bookmark this page and return to it to make sure you don’t miss any previews. And the comment section of this post makes a great forum to post your own overall predictions and give your hot takes on our picks.

Below are charts of our predicted medalists in all events. (You may occasionally get a sneak preview of our medal picks for a preview not yet published!). Click on the event to open a tab with that event’s full preview post. We’ve also got a live-updating medal table that should track gold, silver, bronze and overall medals for each nation based on our predictions.

Women’s Events

Men’s Events

Mixed Events

Projected Medal Table

Swimswam Fanbase

Our lord and savior will make the Tokyo team in the 100 back

