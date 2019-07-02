The Official SwimSwam 2019 World Championships Preview Index

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Live results
Stay up to date on all of our event-by-event previews for the 2019 World Championships here, with links out to each preview, plus a running compilation of medalists updated daily.
Bookmark this page and return to it to make sure you don’t miss any previews. And the comment section of this post makes a great forum to post your own overall predictions and give your hot takes on our picks.
Below are charts of our predicted medalists in all events. (You may occasionally get a sneak preview of our medal picks for a preview not yet published!). Click on the event to open a tab with that event’s full preview post. We’ve also got a live-updating medal table that should track gold, silver, bronze and overall medals for each nation based on our predictions.
