2019 FINA World Championships Pick ‘Em Contest Is Here

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
The Official SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest for the 2019 World Championships is live, courtesy of Speedo USA!
Click here to enter!
SCORING SYSTEM
Correctly picking a swimmer to place:
- 1st – 7 points
- 2nd – 5 points
- 3rd – 4 points
- 4th – 3 points
Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4, but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.
Picks will close at 6pm Eastern Time on Saturday, July 20th, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.
You CAN go in and edit your responses up until 6 PM on Saturday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.
The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.
OFFICIAL RULES
Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes (which are still being determined). For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.
To win prizes, entrant must:
- Be 18 or older
- Accept responsibility for any and all taxes
- Accept responsibility for any impact on high school or college eligibility
- Be a legal resident of the United States or Canada (prizes will only be mailed to these countries)
- Must enter contest using their real name
- No purchase is required for entry
- Agree to allow SwimSwam to provide their personal information to a sponsor in order to distribute prizes
Prizes
The Pick ‘Em has always been about bragging rights, but we all do love prizes. Many, many thanks to our coverage sponsor, Speedo USA.
THE TOP SCORER OF EACH DAY RECEIVES:
Speedo logo T-Shirt
Team kick board
Vanquisher 2.0 mirrored goggle
THE GRAND PRIZE WINNER, WITH THE MOST OVERALL POINTS, RECEIVES:
Fastskin LZR Racer Pro Record Breaker racing suit
(male/female suit based on winner)
Let’s go! I was beginning to think that there wouldn’t be one for world champs. Good luck to everybody!
Start lists just came out. We can’t make FINA go any faster.
I did not see the non-mixed medley relays in there, did I just miss them?
Last 2 events.
Event 41Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay18th FINA World ChampionshipsGwangju (KOR)12 – 28 July 2019Entry List by EventAs of THU 18 JUL 2019Event Number 41RecordSplitsNAT (Relay)LocationDateWR3:27.28USA – United States of AmericaRome (ITA)2 AUG 200952.191:50.762:40.48CR3:27.28USA – United States of AmericaRome (ITA)2 AUG 200952.191:50.762:40.48WJ3:35.17RUS – Russian FederationBuenos Aires (ARG)10 OCT 201853.341:54.842:45.98Number of entries: 28Date ofPerformanceLocation ofPerformanceNATEntryTimeCHN – People’s Republic of ChinaJPN – JapanUSA – United States of AmericaAUS – AustraliaGBR – Great BritainRUS – Russian FederationBRA – BrazilITA – ItalyGER – GermanyLTU – LithuaniaCAN – CanadaHUN – HungaryBLR – BelarusRSA – South AfricaNED – NetherlandsKAZ – KazakhstanSGP – SingaporeKOR – Republic of KoreaSUI – SwitzerlandPOL – PolandTUR – TurkeyISR – IsraelCRO – CroatiaTPE – Chinese TaipeiEGY – EgyptHKG – Hong Kong, ChinaMAS – MalaysiaIRL… Read more »
I didn’t realize that. Thanks for the clarification.
Offical entry lists barely up and PICK ‘EM is online already. Great job guys 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
This is all good … and I’ll lose for sure, but enjoy playing along …
Will you (have you and I missed it) publish the “how to watch/when to watch” compendium of links for the different countries?