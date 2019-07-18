2019 FINA World Championships Pick ‘Em Contest Is Here

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

Meet site

FinaTV Live Stream

Live results

The Official SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest for the 2019 World Championships is live, courtesy of Speedo USA!

SCORING SYSTEM

Correctly picking a swimmer to place:

1st – 7 points

2nd – 5 points

3rd – 4 points

4th – 3 points

Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4, but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.

Picks will close at 6pm Eastern Time on Saturday, July 20th, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.

You CAN go in and edit your responses up until 6 PM on Saturday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.

The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.

OFFICIAL RULES

Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes (which are still being determined). For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.

To win prizes, entrant must:

Be 18 or older

Accept responsibility for any and all taxes

Accept responsibility for any impact on high school or college eligibility

Be a legal resident of the United States or Canada (prizes will only be mailed to these countries)

Must enter contest using their real name

No purchase is required for entry

Agree to allow SwimSwam to provide their personal information to a sponsor in order to distribute prizes

Prizes

The Pick ‘Em has always been about bragging rights, but we all do love prizes. Many, many thanks to our coverage sponsor, Speedo USA.

THE TOP SCORER OF EACH DAY RECEIVES:

Speedo logo T-Shirt

Team kick board

Vanquisher 2.0 mirrored goggle

THE GRAND PRIZE WINNER, WITH THE MOST OVERALL POINTS, RECEIVES:

Fastskin LZR Racer Pro Record Breaker racing suit

(male/female suit based on winner)