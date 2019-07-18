Official Entry Lists Now Published for 2019 World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

The highly-anticipated pool swimming entry lists have now been published on the official site of the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships. To date, we’ve only had inklings of swimmers’ entries based on how they performed at their respective nations’ trials, or if their specific events were listed when federations distributed their respective Worlds rosters.

The link to official entry lists is in the bullet points above.

Scratches and rearranging may still take place once the action gets underway at the Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, but we can glean important information about swimmers’ schedules from these high-level entry lists.

Look for additional posts highlighting the lineups of key swimmers around the world. In the meantime, you can review SwimSwam’s event-by-event previews here.

As a reminder, here is the schedule for the swimming portion of the 2019 World Championships: