Official Entry Lists Now Published for 2019 World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
  • Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
  • The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
  • Meet site
  • FinaTV Live Stream
  • Entry Lists

The highly-anticipated pool swimming entry lists have now been published on the official site of the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships. To date, we’ve only had inklings of swimmers’ entries based on how they performed at their respective nations’ trials, or if their specific events were listed when federations distributed their respective Worlds rosters.

The link to official entry lists is in the bullet points above.

Scratches and rearranging may still take place once the action gets underway at the Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, but we can glean important information about swimmers’ schedules from these high-level entry lists.

Look for additional posts highlighting the lineups of key swimmers around the world. In the meantime, you can review SwimSwam’s event-by-event previews here.

As a reminder, here is the schedule for the swimming portion of the 2019 World Championships:

 

bear drinks beer

So can we start pick’em!

Vote Up110Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Philip

MA and Dressel doing work with their individual events + relays.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Swimnerd

Where is the pickem gang?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
James Sutherland

It’s coming!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

