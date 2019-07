Full Television & Live-Stream Schedule for 2019 World Championships in the USA

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Diving: Friday, July 12 – Saturday, July 20, 2019

Artistic Swimming: Friday, July 12 – Saturday, July 20, 2019

Beach water polo: Saturday, July 13 – Friday, July 19, 2019 (non-medal event)

Open water swimming: Saturday, July 13 – Friday, July 19, 2019

Water polo: Sunday, July 14 – Saturday, July 27, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

High diving: Monday, July 22 – Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Meet site

FinaTV Live Stream

Live results

It’s less than 24 hours until the start of the pool swimming portion of the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships, and NBC has finalized the live streaming and television schedules for American audiences.

Unlike many of the world’s countries, NBC has purchased rights to the event in the US. All sessions of the meet will be televised and streamed live, with additional packaged “re-airs” across the NBC networks.